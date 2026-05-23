Houston Gamblers Thank H-Town's Loyal Season Ticket Members Ahead of Final Home Game

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







Ahead of the Houston Gamblers' final home game of the 2026 season, the organization will continue its commitment to H-Town by connecting with fans and giving back to the community through a series of events across Houston. From celebrating loyal Season Ticket Members to engaging with local families and young fans, the Gamblers remain grateful for the passion and support the city has shown throughout the season- both on and off the field.

WHO:

Houston Gamblers players, Head Coach Kevin Sumlin, coaches, and staff

SEASON TICKET MEMBER APPRECIATION EVENT

TIME: Saturday, May 23 | 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION: Eastbound Barbecue

1105 Sampson Street, Houston, TX 77003

The Gamblers will host a special appreciation event for Season Ticket Members featuring appearances by players, QB Hunter Dekkers, LB Malik Fisher, LB Anthony Hines III, CB Kary Vincent Jr., and WR Jontre Kirklin, along with Head Coach Kevin Sumlin. The event will serve as a thank you for the continued support throughout the 2026 season.

WHY:

The Houston Gamblers continue to invest in the Houston community through fan experiences, youth outreach, and direct engagement leading into the team's final home game of the season on Sunday, May 25 at Shell Energy Stadium.







United Football League Stories from May 23, 2026

Houston Gamblers Thank H-Town's Loyal Season Ticket Members Ahead of Final Home Game - Houston Gamblers

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