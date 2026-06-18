Columbus Aviators OL Chris Glaser Signs with Dallas Cowboys

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Aviators today announced Columbus Aviators offensive lineman Chris Glaser (6-4, 306, Virginia) has signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Glaser joins the first group of UFL players to earn an NFL opportunity as the UFL's 2026 offseason signing period officially opened on Monday, June 15.

Glaser appeared in nine games during the 2026 UFL season, making eight starts at guard while showcasing his versatility across multiple positions along the offensive line. He also lined up in motion as a tight end, recording a 21-yard reception.

A key piece of the Aviators offensive front, Glaser helped pave the way for one of the UFL's top rushing attacks in 2026 as Columbus finished tops in the league in Time of Possession (329:04) and first downs (186), second in the league in rushing yards per game (130.8 yards), and tied for second in rushing touchdowns (13) during the regular season.

A graduate of Virginia, Glaser originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He made his NFL debut with the New York Jets in 2023 and also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears practice squads during his professional career.

The Columbus Aviators retain Glaser's rights should he return to the UFL in the future.







United Football League Stories from June 18, 2026

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