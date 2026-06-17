Columbus Aviators LB Tony Fields II Signs with Chicago Bears

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Aviators today announced linebacker Tony Fields II (6-1, 220, West Virginia) has signed a contract with the Chicago Bears of the National Football League. Fields joins the first group of UFL players to earn an NFL opportunity as the UFL's 2026 offseason signing period officially opened on Monday, June 15.

An All-UFL selection at linebacker, Fields started all 10 games at middle linebacker for the Aviators during the 2026 season. He led Columbus and ranked second in the UFL with 78 tackles (40 solo), while adding five tackles for loss and one sack.

Fields recorded at least five tackles in every game this season, including five games with eight-or-more tackles, and earned NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week honors following a 13-tackle (7 solo) performance in Week 5 at Houston.

Fields played three seasons at Arizona before transferring to West Virginia for his final collegiate season. He was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft and spent three seasons with the organization. Fields also spent time on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad in 2024 before signing with the Columbus Aviators ahead of the 2026 UFL season.

The Columbus Aviators retain Fields' rights should he return to the UFL in the future.







United Football League Stories from June 16, 2026

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