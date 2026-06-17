Butler and Fresch Sign with Denver Broncos

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Battlehawks today announced that wide receiver Hakeem Butler and cornerback Sean Fresch have signed NFL contracts with the Denver Broncos. Butler and Fresch are among the first group of UFL players to sign NFL contracts as the UFL's 2026 offseason signing period officially opened Monday, June 15. Running back Kevon Latulas also participated in a workout with the Broncos last week.

Hakeem Butler, WR (6-6, 242, Iowa State)

Butler became the first player in league history to earn Offensive Player of the Year honors twice after previously capturing the award in 2024. In nine games during the 2026 regular season, the All-UFL wide receiver led the league in receiving yards (641), receiving yards per game (71.2), and yards per reception (22.1). Despite missing one game, his 641 yards receiving were just 11 shy of his own UFL single-season record set in 2024. One of the UFL's premier big-play threats, Butler recorded nine receptions of 30-or-more yards and added three touchdown catches, including a 75-yard score against the DC Defenders in Week 4.

Butler also earned UFL Offensive Player of the Week honors following his Week Three performance against the Birmingham Stallions where he recorded four receptions for 146 yards, including a momentum-shifting 64-yard touchdown reception that helped rally St. Louis to a 34-30 victory.

As Butler heads to the Broncos, he has cemented his place in spring football history after becoming the all-time leader in career receiving yards during the 2026 season. He surpassed the previous record of 1,801 yards set by Jonathan Adams with 2,192 career receiving yards, establishing a new benchmark for future generations of spring football receivers.

Originally a fourth-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 out of Iowa State, Butler has also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL, and the BC Lions and Edmonton Elks in the CFL.

Sean Fresch, DB / Return Specialist (5-8, 173, Rice)

Fresch earned 2026 All-UFL honors as a punt returner after leading the league and setting a franchise record with 333 punt return yards during the regular season, including a long of 50 yards. He also added 3 kickoff returns for 85 yards. In addition to his impact on special teams, Fresch contributed across the field defensively, finishing tied for fifth on the team in tackles (33) to go with 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and 4 pass breakups during the 2026 campaign.

Each UFL team retains the rights to its respective players should they return to the UFL in the future.







United Football League Stories from June 16, 2026

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