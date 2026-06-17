Seven Aviators Participate in NFL Workouts

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Aviators today announced that seven players have participated in workouts with NFL teams following the conclusion of the 2026 United Football League season, as clubs continue evaluating talent ahead of training camp.

The following Aviators players have worked out with NFL clubs during the offseason:

LB Tony Fields II (6-1, 220, West Virginia) - Chicago Bears: Earned 2026 All-UFL honors after finishing tied for second in the league with 77 tackles (39 solo) and added five tackles for loss with one sack.

OL Chris Glaser (6-4, 306, Virginia) - Dallas Cowboys: Versatile offensive lineman who helped Columbus rank second in the UFL in rushing offense and lead the league in time of possession.

WR Tay Martin (6-1, 184, Oklahoma State) - Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints: Led the Aviators in receiving yards (482) and receptions (45) while emerging as one of the league's top receiving threats during the 2026 season.

P Brad Robbins (6-0, 200, Michigan) - Arizona Cardinals: His 49.6 punting average was tops in the UFL (min. 20 punts) and eight punts pinned opponents inside of their own 20-yard line.

DE Ron Stone Jr. (6-3, 257, Washington State) - Cleveland Browns: Finished first on the Aviators and tied for fifth in the UFL with 5.5 sacks. Also had 32 tackles, with five tackles for loss.

WR Antwane Wells (6-0, 204, Mississippi) - Atlanta Falcons: Recorded 237 receiving yards and added 205 punt return yards during the 2026 season, showcasing versatility as both a receiver and return specialist.

DE Jacoby Windmon (6-2, 250, Michigan State) - Pittsburgh Steelers: In three games, 3.5 sacks and seven tackles (five solo).

Each UFL team retains the rights to its respective players should they sign with an NFL team and choose to return to the UFL in the future.







United Football League Stories from June 16, 2026

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