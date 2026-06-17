Columbus Aviators WR Tay Martin Signs with Detroit Lions

Published on June 17, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







ORLANDO, FLORIDA - Tay Martin #81 of the Columbus Aviators runs the ball in the first quarter during the game against the Orlando Storm at Inter&Co Stadium on March 29, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/UFL/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Aviators today announced wide receiver Tay Martin (6-1, 184, Oklahoma State) has signed a contract with the Detroit Lions of the National Football League. Martin is among the first group of UFL players to sign NFL contracts as the UFL's 2026 offseason signing period officially opened Monday, June 15.

Martin led the Aviators during the 2026 UFL season with 42 receptions for 483 receiving yards, including a long of 52 yards and 2 touchdowns. His 42 catches also ranked third in the UFL, while his 483 receiving yards ranked seventh in the league. Martin also contributed on special teams recording 4 tackles.

Prior to joining Columbus, Martin spent time on the practice squads of the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders. Collegiately, he began his career at Washington State before transferring to Oklahoma State.

The Columbus Aviators retain Martin's rights should he return to the UFL in the future.







United Football League Stories from June 17, 2026

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