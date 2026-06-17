Dallas Renegades CB Shaun Wade Signs with Philadelphia Eagles

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades News Release







DALLAS, TX - The Dallas Renegades today announced that cornerback Shaun Wade (6-1, 196, Ohio St.) has signed an NFL contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. Wade is the first Renegade to sign an NFL contract during the league's 2026 offseason signing period, which officially opened on Monday, June 15.

Wade, a vital piece of the Renegades' secondary during the 2026 UFL season, earned the opportunity after a dominant spring campaign. Over eight games played, the former Ohio State star and consensus All-American reminded the football world of his elite coverage skills, anchoring the Renegades defense and finishing third in the UFL with 3 interceptions and second in pass breakups with 9. He also added 24 total tackles (18 solo) and 1 forced fumble.

Originally selected 160th overall in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, Wade returns to the NFL, building on a professional resume that includes 20 NFL games with the New England Patriots, a brief active roster stint with the Los Angeles Chargers in October 2024, and valuable time spent with the Chicago Bears after signing there in April 2025.

The Dallas Renegades retain the rights to Wade should he return to the UFL in the future.







United Football League Stories from June 16, 2026

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