DC Defenders WR Erik Ezukanma Signs with Philadelphia Eagles

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The DC Defenders today announced that wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (6-2, 206, Texas Tech) has signed an NFL contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. Ezukanma joins the first group of UFL players to earn an NFL opportunity as the UFL's 2026 offseason signing period officially opened on Monday, June 15.

Ezukanma appeared in all 10 regular games and two postseason games for the Defenders during the 2026 season. He finished third on the team with 15 receptions for 227 yards and one touchdown during the regular season while adding nine rushing attempts for 79 yards. He also made a significant impact on special teams, returning 18 kickoffs for 459 yards and serving as one of the team's most reliable contributors on the coverage team recording 9 tackles and 1 fumble recovery.

Originally selected by the Miami Dolphins in the fourth round (125th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech, Ezukanma spent time with both the Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Defenders for the 2026 season. His signing marks another example of the UFL's continued success in providing players a pathway back to NFL rosters.

The DC Defenders retain the rights to Ezukanma should he return to the UFL in the future.







United Football League Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.