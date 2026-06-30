Looking Back: DC Defenders 2026 Season-In-Review

Published on June 30, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The DC Defenders capped off a memorable 2026 campaign, advancing to the championship game for the second straight season, this time with the United Bowl being hosted at their home stadium, Audi Field. Finishing as league runner-up, DC fielded the UFL's highest-scoring offense, earned three All-UFL Team selections, and saw wide receiver Cornell Powell named the league's Sportsman of the Year.

Offensive Notes

Running back Deon Jackson was one of the UFL's most productive offensive weapons in 2026, finishing the regular season with a league-leading 449 rushing yards on 91 carries, and seven rushing touchdowns that also lead the UFL. His efforts earned him All-UFL honors. His top performance came in Week 2 against the Columbus Aviators where he finished with 97 yards and three touchdowns as well as 29 receiving yards. Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu also turned in a strong campaign despite appearing in only eight games, completing 109-of-177 passes (61.6%) for 1,515 yards and 14 touchdowns.

As a team, the Defenders fielded the league's top rushing attack, leading the UFL with 1,516 rushing yards on 305 carries while averaging 5.0 yards per rush and 151.6 rushing yards per game. DC also led the league in scoring, totaling 279 points (27.9 per game) behind 31 touchdowns, 21 field goals and 26 extra points.

Defensive Notes

Derick Roberson continued to establish himself as one of the UFL's premier pass rushers, finishing third in the league with 7.0 sacks and tying for fourth with 9.0 tackles for loss despite appearing in only nine regular-season games. He finished with All-UFL honors and was also a finalist for League MVP. His relentless motor set the tone for DC's defense throughout the year and anchored one of the league's most disruptive units.

The Defenders defense consistently created disruption throughout the season, leading the UFL with 60 tackles for loss and 12 forced fumbles while recovering nine fumbles. The unit also finished second in the league with 60 passes defended, highlighted by a league-best 52 pass breakups and eight interceptions.

Special Teams Notes

Matt McCrane delivered another standout season on special teams, finishing third in the UFL with 21 made field goals, including a league-best two 60-yard field goals in the regular season. He didn't stop there as he connected on two additional 60-yard field goals in the postseason, including one in the United Bowl. He also made history in Week 1 by converting the first four-point 60-yard field goal in UFL history.

Return specialist Xazavian Valladay provided a spark in the return game all season long, leading the UFL with 557 kick return yards on 20 returns while averaging 27.9 yards per return. Valladay also ranked among the league leaders in all-purpose production, totaling 841 all-purpose yards in nine regular-season games.

UFL Awards Accolades

The Defenders earned league-wide recognition with three All-UFL Team selections in 2026, including running back Deon Jackson, offensive tackle Yasir Durant, and edge rusher Derick Roberson. For Durant and Roberson, this marked the second year in a row they have earned All-UFL honors. Roberson and Jordan Ta'amu were also named UFL MVP finalists following highly-productive seasons.

Topping the 2026 accolades was wide receiver Cornell Powell who was named the 2026 UFL Sportsman of the Year for his leadership on and off the field, highlighted by his work through The Powell Project, a foundation dedicated to youth empowerment, supporting underserved families and giving back to his hometown community of Greenville, North Carolina.

UFL-to-NFL

The Defenders continue to serve as a pathway to the NFL in 2026, with wide receiver Erik Ezukanma signing with the Philadelphia Eagles and defensive end Devonnsha Maxwell joining the Atlanta Falcons. Ezukanma emerged as one of DC's most versatile playmakers, while Maxwell established himself as a disruptive force on the defensive line, helping earn both players NFL opportunities following the season. Additionally, LB Micah Baskerville, RB Deon Jackson, LB Curtis Jacobs, WR Cornell Powell, and LB Brandon Smith all participated in workouts with NFL clubs.







United Football League Stories from June 30, 2026

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