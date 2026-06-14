DC Falls in United Bowl

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - In their inaugural season, the Louisville Kings are United Bowl Champions. Head coach Chris Redman delivered a championship to his hometown in just his first year at the helm.

Despite struggling throughout the first half, a second-half explosion powered Louisville to its sixth straight victory. Ian Wheeler, who scored the go-ahead touchdown, was named United Bowl MVP.

Audi Field was sold out. A hostile crowd set the scene on a hot day in the nation's capital.

The Defenders defense started fast and quickly translated that momentum into points. After turning Louisville over on downs on its opening possession, the league's rushing leader, Deon Jackson, sparked the offense with a 20-yard burst.

Matt McCrane then split the uprights from 48 yards out to give DC a 3-0 first-quarter lead.

Louisville's offense struggled to find a rhythm early, which opened the door for the Defenders. But mayhem soon followed.

Xazavian Valladay broke loose and looked destined for the end zone. He raced 54 yards before Keaton Ellis tracked him down from behind and punched the ball free. The football torpedoed 30 yards into the end zone for a touchback, a championship-saving play from Ellis that erased at least six points.

That was just the beginning of the big plays for Louisville's defense. On a short screen to Ty Scott, Corey Mayfield Jr. delivered a crushing hit that jarred the ball loose. Eric Garror scooped it up and raced home for a defensive touchdown.

The most opportunistic defense in the UFL struck again and handed the Kings their first lead of the game.

Valladay eventually got his redemption. Another hole opened up in the trenches and he hit the accelerator. This time, nobody was catching him. Valladay sprinted 51 yards for a touchdown and restored the Defenders' lead at 10-7.

McCrane added another field goal, and DC's defense continued its dominant first half. Kai Gray intercepted Chandler Rogers for the second time and returned it deep into Louisville territory.

McCrane converted the short field goal, sending the Defenders into halftime with a 16-7 advantage.

The Defenders held Louisville under 100 yards of offense in the first half, and that trend continued into the third quarter. The Kings' offense stalled near midfield once again, but Special Teams Player of the Year Tanner Brown delivered a spark. He drilled a 57-yard field goal to pull Louisville within six.

The turning point of the game arrived in the worst possible way for DC.

Jason Bean reinjured his left shoulder and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. EJ Perry entered at quarterback for the Defenders.

Louisville desperately needed a spark offensively and finally found one. Rogers dropped a perfect pass into the bread basket of Tarik Black, who made an incredible sideline grab. The 40-yard connection was Louisville's longest play from scrimmage to that point, and Brown followed with a 38-yard field goal to cut the deficit to three.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Ian Wheeler found open space and never looked back. The running back raced 40 yards for a touchdown, the biggest play of the season.

All of a sudden, the momentum belonged to Louisville.

Facing its first deficit of the second half, DC's problems only grew. Perry was intercepted on a deep shot by Cameron Dantzler, and two plays later James Robinson powered into the end zone. The Kings suddenly led 27-16 with just over 12 minutes remaining.

It was officially desperation time for the Defenders. Perry opened the ensuing drive with a 31-yard completion to Cornell Powell and the crowd was getting back into it. Then strategy took over. Facing third-and-20 from the Louisville 40-yard line, DC intentionally lost two yards to set up McCrane for a 60-yard attempt.

McCrane delivered. The veteran kicker drilled the four-point field goal and cut the deficit to seven.

The Defenders defense gave the offense one final opportunity with seven minutes remaining, and Perry battled until the very end. Despite the effort, the drive stalled on fourth down inside the red zone and Louisville's defense slammed the door shut.

Wheeler was named United Bowl MVP after rushing for 81 yards and the go-ahead touchdown.

Louisville's defense held DC to just four second-half points and limited the Defenders to 2-of-12 on third down. The Kings completed a remarkable season sweep of DC, defeating the Defenders for the third time this year.

Despite the loss, the Defenders rushed for a season-high 262 yards.

In their inaugural season, the Louisville Kings are United Bowl Champions.







United Football League Stories from June 13, 2026

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