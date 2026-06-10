Wheeler, Roberson and Brown Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings







Louisville Kings running back Ian Wheeler, DC Defenders linebacker Derick Roberson, and Louisville kicker Tanner Brown were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for the playoff round of the UFL season.

Wheeler finished with seven carries for 89 yards and one touchdown in the Kings' 29-20 road victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks that advanced Louisville to the United Bowl. His longest run went for a 51-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Honorable mention goes to Defenders tight end Briley Moore who caught four passes for 51 yards and one touchdown in their 28-22 win over the Orlando Storm.

Moore's 31-yard TD gave the Defenders a commanding 24-13 lead in the third quarter.

Roberson collected two tackles, one sack and one pass breakup for DC. His sack of Storm quarterback Jack Plummer on fourth and goal in the second quarter was his eighth of the UFL season.

Orlando linebacker Kana'i Mauga picked up honorable mention with six tackles, one pass breakup and an interception off Defenders backup quarterback Spencer Sanders that he returned 40 yards for a touchdown.

Tanner Brown became the first kicker in UFL history to convert two four-point field goals in a single game.

Brown's 60-yard field goal in the first quarter gave the Kings an 11-3 lead.

His 63-yard kick in the fourth quarter gave the Louisville a nine-point advantage.

Previous Winners







United Football League Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.