Louisville Kings Cam Gill Named 2026 UFL Defensive Player of the Year

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced that Louisville Kings Edge Cam Gill has been named the 2026 UFL Defensive Player of the Year presented by NOBULL.

The 2026 UFL Defensive Player of the Year was selected by a panel of media members, broadcast partners, and coaches and team football personnel from all eight teams. Selections were based on player performances throughout the recently concluded 10-game regular season. Gill was previously announced as one of the four finalists for 2026 UFL MVP based on one of the top seasons for a defensive player in spring football history.

Cam Gill emerged as the defensive centerpiece of the Louisville Kings in their inaugural year, consistently disrupting opposing offenses with elite pass-rushing production and game-changing plays.

During his historic season, Gill had three multi-sack games on his way to leading the league and setting a new UFL single-season record with 10.0 sacks that equated to -71 yards and also added a league-leading 12 tackles for loss equaling -70 yards. Consistently creating negative plays for opposing offenses to overcome, Gill also added 39 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery on the year.

Even when Gill wasn't adding to his sack totals, he was forcing double-teams and helping his teammates get to the quarterback as Louisville finished the regular season with 23 sacks as a team. Gill's contributions also aided in Kings turnaround from an 0-3 start to finishing 6-4 and solidifying their spot in the postseason.

"Cam Gill is an exceptional player who has finally been given the opportunity to showcase the full extent of his talent," said Louisville Kings Head Coach Chris Redman. "He is truly deserving of this award and any recognition that follows. His dedication, work ethic, and commitment to excellence are evident every day, and the results speak for themselves. Cam serves as an outstanding role model and inspiration to athletes throughout our league and beyond."

While not factoring into selection as Defensive Player of the Year, Gill helped the Kings past the St. Louis Battlehawks in the playoffs with 6 tackles, a sack, and a TFL, as they punched their ticket to the 2026 United Bowl in the team's first season.

As an undrafted free agent out of Wagner College, Gill joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 where he was part of their Super Bowl LV championship team, recording a half sack in the game on Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. After three seasons in Tampa Bay, Gill spent time over the past two years with the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, and Minnesota Vikings.

Gill will be honored at the UFL Awards presented by Dynasty Financial Partners celebration on Friday, June 12, leading into the United Bowl, which will be played on Saturday, June 13, at 3 p.m. ET at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. and broadcast nationally on ABC.

Limited tickets remain available for the United Bowl presented by Credit One Bank at Ticketmaster.com.







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