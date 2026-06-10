2026 United Bowl Presented by Credit One Bank Goes Global

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The 2026 United Bowl presented by Credit One Bank will reach a worldwide audience of football fans throughout North America, Latin America, South America, and the Pacific Islands through a lineup of international broadcasters when the DC Defenders and the Louisville Kings meet in the United Football League's championship game taking place at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June 13 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

ESPN will lead the team of 2026 United Bowl presented by Credit One Bank international broadcasters when it returns to present the game on both ABC and ESPN Deportes for a second consecutive year. This year's media partners and the regions they will cover include:

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TSN+: Canada -

ESPN Australia: Australia, New Zealand, The Pacific Islands -

Fox Sports en Español: Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama -

SportDigital: Germany -

YouTube: Brazil

ESPN will once again present the championship game through extensive pregame, in-game and postgame coverage across its platforms. Premier play-by-play voice Joe Tessitore will be joined by analyst and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers in the booth, while NFL veteran Sam Acho and 2001 XFL Championship-winning quarterback coach Tom Luginbill will complete the quartet as sideline analysts marking the second consecutive year that the foursome has covered the game after calling the DC Defenders' 2025 championship game victory.

Zubin Mehenti and Roddy Jones will anchor studio coverage from ESPN's Bristol, Connecticut headquarters for pre-game and halftime coverage for the 2026 United Bowl. Rigo Plascencia and Ramiro Pruneda alongside Mauricio Gutiérrez will call the game for ESPN Deportes.

Fans will enjoy continued unprecedented access- featuring enhanced audio across the field and on the sidelines, cameras worn by the officiating crew, in-game betting insight from analyst Tyler Fulghum and much more.

Enhanced coverage options will also include the United Bowl Skycast alternate viewing experience, offering fans all the access, replays and commentary of ABC's primary UFL coverage with every play shown live from SkyCam. The United Bowl Skycast is available exclusively on the ESPN App for Unlimited plan subscribers.

Following the conclusion of the 2026 United Bowl presented by Credit One Bank, ABC will showcase the trophy presentation on the field with the winning team.







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