Louisville Kings Kicker Tanner Brown Named UFL 2026 Special Team Player of the Year

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced that Louisville Kings kicker Tanner Brown has been named the 2026 UFL Special Teams Player of the Year.

The 2026 UFL Special Teams Player of the Year was selected by a panel of media members, broadcast partners, and coaches and team football personnel from all eight teams. Voting was based on player performance throughout the recently completed 10-game regular season.

"This honor is incredibly well deserved, and Tanner has earned every bit of it," said Louisville Kings Head Coach Chris Redman. "He is a shining example of the opportunities our league provides for dedicated athletes. While he may have been overlooked in the past, that is certainly no longer the case. Don't be surprised if you see him playing on Sundays in the near future. Tanner is an exceptional young man whose character, work ethic, and talent set him apart, and he has a very bright future ahead of him."

Brown connected on 25 of 28 field goal attempts (89.3%) during the 2026 season, leading the UFL in field goals made. His season-long kick came in Week 8 against the DC Defenders, when he drilled a 60-yard field goal. Brown also led the league in scoring with 99 total points, converting 25 field goals and 23 extra points.

Throughout the season, Brown earned UFL Special Teams Player of the Week honors twice, recognizing his impact as one of the league's most consistent and reliable special teams performers.

On kickoffs, Brown recorded 62 kicks for 3,866 yards, averaging 62.4 yards per kickoff with three touchbacks and a net average of 36.7 yards.

Even though it was not factored into this award, during the playoff against the St Louis Battlehawks last week, Brown continued his impressive year connecting on two four-point field goals, one of which from 63 yards, the longest made field goal of the year.

Brown will be honored at the UFL Awards presented by Dynasty Financial Partners celebration on Friday, June 12, leading into the United Bowl, which will be played on Saturday, June 13, at 3 p.m. ET at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. and broadcast nationally on ABC.

Limited tickets remain available for the United Bowl presented by Credit One Bank at Ticketmaster.com.







United Football League Stories from June 10, 2026

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