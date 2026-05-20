Plummer, Mayfield and Speed Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on May 20, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings







Orlando Storm quarterback Jack Plummer, Louisville Kings cornerback Corey Mayfield, Jr. and Houston Gamblers cornerback Ameer Speed were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week eight of UFL season.

Plummer completed 24 of 36 passes for 238 yards, while adding two touchdown runs of one yard and 71 yards in the Storm's 31-24 victory over the Dallas Renegades which clinched a playoff berth. Plummer spread the football to seven different players. His favorite target, Chris Rowland, caught nine passes for 71 yards.

Plummer played for the NFL's Carolina Panthers in 2024. On January 12th he was allocated to Orlando in the UFL.

Honorable mention goes to St. Louis Battlehawks receiver Steven McBride who caught eight passes for 116 yards in a 23-16 loss at home to the Houston Gamblers. He was targeted 16 times, and his longest reception went for 33 yards.

Mayfield, compiled four total tackles, one pass breakup and one interception in the Kings' 33-30 decision over the DC Defenders. It was the first home victory in Kings history. Mayfield Jr. leads the United Football League with four interceptions.

He played the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the San Antonio Brahmas.

Gamblers cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. picks up an honorable mention by intercepting Battlehawks quarterback Luis Perez and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown that gave Houston a 14-3 lead in the second quarter.

Speed tackled St. Louis wide receiver Steven McBride on the three-yard-line in the closing seconds of the Gamblers victory. St. Louis was unable to get to the line of scrimmage to snap the football in time before the game ended.

Speed was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He also played with the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and Houston Texans.

His tackle kept Houston's postseason hopes alive for another week.

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United Football League Stories from May 20, 2026

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