Ta'amu, Gill and McKitty Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings







DC Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, Louisville Kings linebacker Cam Gill and Louisville tight end Tre' McKitty were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week four of UFL season.

Ta'amu completed 22 of 36 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns, and led the team in rushing with 11 carries for 66 yards in the Defenders' 28-22 victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks. He threw to ten different receivers with his favorite target Cornell Powell catching seven throws for 85 yards.

Honorable mention goes to Columbus Aviators running back John Lovett who carried 15 times for 80 yards in their 28-14 win over the Dallas Renegades.

Defensively, Gill compiled eight total tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble in the Kings' 24-22 overtime victory over the Houston Gamblers.

Gill played college football at Wagner. Though undrafted, he made the roster of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 until 2023 including the Super Bowl LV championship team. He joined the Carolina Panthers in 2024, and on February 3rd he signed with Louisville.

Honorable mention goes to Gamblers linebacker Christopher Allen who notched four total tackles and two sacks.

McKitty caught the game-winning, two-point overtime conversion from Jason Bean for Louisville.

McKitty competed collegiately at Florida State and Georgia after which he was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. On January 16th he was selected by the Kings in the UFL Draft.

McKitty's OT reception gave the Kings their first-ever victory.

Previous Winners







United Football League Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.