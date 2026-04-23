Ta'amu, Gill, Brown Rise Above in Week Five Honors

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The UFL announced its Week Five Players of the Week on Wednesday, with the DC Defenders and Louisville Kings sharing the spotlight. Jordan Ta'amu, Cam Gill, and Tanner Brown earned the honors following standout performances that helped shape the week.

Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive: Jordan Ta'amu, DC Defenders, QB

The reigning UFL Championship MVP built on his breakout in Week Four, leading the Defenders to their third straight victory.

The first time DC and St. Louis met, Ta'amu was sacked seven times and forced into multiple turnovers. In round two, he flipped the script. Ta'amu threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns, but his biggest impact came under pressure. He consistently escaped collapsing pockets, using his legs to improvise and finishing with a team-best 61 rushing yards.

Ta'amu and the Defenders return to action Friday night in Birmingham at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week: Cam Gill, Louisville Kings, OLB

Cam Gill continued his dominant season in Louisville's first-ever victory on Thursday night, anchoring a relentless defensive effort.

Gill led all players with eight tackles, five of them solo, and got home twice for sacks, pushing his league-leading total to 5.5. As a unit, the Kings totaled four sacks and lived in Houston's backfield all night.

Gill and the Kings are back on the gridiron Sunday against Dallas at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Special Teams Player of the Week presented by Dynasty Financial Partners: Tanner Brown, Louisville Kings, K

Tanner Brown powered Louisville to its first-ever win, delivering a dominant performance on special teams in Week Four.

Brown went 5-for-6 on field goals and showcased elite leg strength under the lights. He set the tone early with a 59-yarder on the opening series and followed it with a 58-yard kick to close the half.

In the fourth quarter, Brown connected from 52 and 48 yards, helping force overtime. He accounted for 16 of Louisville's 24 total points, proving to be the difference-maker.

Brown will look to stay hot Sunday against Dallas at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.







United Football League Stories from April 22, 2026

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