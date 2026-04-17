From Heartbreak to History: Kings Flip the Script in OT Thriller

Published on April 17, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings News Release







HOUSTON, TX - Of course it went to overtime again. One week after their nightmare finish, the Kings found themselves right back in the same spot, but this time, they flipped the script. Louisville outdueled Houston in a wild overtime battle, securing the first win in franchise history.

With both teams desperate and the midway point approaching fast, this had the feel of an early must-win. It also marked the first Thursday night game in UFL history, and it delivered.

Louisville wasted no time. One yard shy of the four-point line, Tanner Brown stayed perfect and casually drilled a 59-yard field goal to open the scoring.

Houston answered immediately. John Hoyland matched him with a 50-yarder, setting the tone for what became a historic night for both kickers.

Jason Bean sparked the next Louisville drive with a 41-yard strike to Lucky Jackson on third down. After penalties moved the Kings to the doorstep, James Robinson punched in his first UFL touchdown on 4th and goal, giving Louisville a 10-3 lead and their first rushing score of the season.

The Kings kept rolling. Bean spread it around, Bell, Payton, Winstead, and Hudson all chipped in, but the drive stalled at the goal line. Brown added a short field goal to push it to a two-possession game.

The kicking duel only heated up late in the half. Brown finally missed from 55, opening the door for Houston. Hoyland capitalized with a 59-yarder, then Brown answered right back with a 58-yard bomb before the break. Louisville led 16-6 at halftime.

Houston came out swinging in the second half. On the very first play, Marcus Yarns broke loose for a 68-yard touchdown, the longest play of the Gamblers' season. A missed PAT kept it a four-point game, but the momentum had shifted.

That shift continued with Taulia Tagovailoa under center. He led a clean, efficient drive and capped it with a six-yard rushing touchdown, giving Houston a 19-16 lead after two quick scores.

The Gamblers took control in the third quarter, fueled by their run game. Yarns and Major found space, and despite a drive-stalling sack from Cam Gill, Hoyland stayed perfect with another 50-yarder to cap a 16-0 quarter.

Louisville needed a response, and once again, it came from Brown. He hit from 52 early in the fourth, then added another from 48 to tie the game at 22 with ten minutes left.

Along the way, Brown and Hoyland made history, becoming the first kickers in UFL history to each hit three 50+ yard field goals in the same game.

Late in regulation, Houston looked ready to win it. Major Burns intercepted Bean and flipped the field. Yarns added another strong run, setting up what seemed like the game-winning kick, but Hoyland missed from 38, sending the game to overtime.

Right back where they were last week.

But this time, Louisville finished.

In the second round of the shootout, Tre McKitty came down with a contested catch from Bean to convert the two-point try. Then, fittingly, it ended on a Houston offensive holding penalty as the Kings' defense stood tall in the third round.

Different week. Different ending.

Louisville moves to 1-3 with its first win in franchise history, while Houston falls to 1-3.

Following their first win in franchise history, Louisville hits the road for a tough test against Dallas on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM ET on ABC.







United Football League Stories from April 17, 2026

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