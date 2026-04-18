Dallas Stalls as Columbus Controls the Clock

Published on April 17, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







class="title title--1 video-article-intro__title" data-v-e0158917> Dallas Stalls as Columbus Controls the Clock April 17, 2026 by Ethan Berch

Game Book

COLUMBUS, OH - Columbus got it done. Ironically, the Aviators kept it on the ground all night, and their 202 rushing yards powered them to their first win in franchise history, and Ted Ginn Jr.'s first as a head coach.

The league's top offense came out fast. Austin Reed led a seven-play, 68-yard scoring drive. Dae Dae Hunter ripped off two physical runs, breaking multiple tackles for 34 yards. Reed capped it by escaping pressure and finding Drake Stoops in the end zone for his first career UFL touchdown.

Columbus answered with a solid drive, but an 11-yard sack from Darrius Moragne and Tashawn Bower forced a turnover on downs.

The Aviators' defense followed with a three-and-out, and Antwane Wells Jr. flipped the field with a 40-yard punt return. Columbus capitalized. Zaquandre White finished the short field, diving in from a yard out for his third touchdown of the season to tie the game.

Reed responded. He broke loose for a 40-yard scramble, his longest run of the season, then hit Tyler Vaughns for 14 yards to move into the red zone. Reed capped the drive with a perfect back-shoulder throw to Emmanuel Butler for a seven-yard score, putting Dallas up 14-7.

Columbus went right back to work on the ground, putting together a long, methodical drive and beginning to wear Dallas down early. On third down, head coach Ted Ginn Jr. successfully used his super challenge on a potential pass interference to keep the drive alive.

One play later, Keke Chism delivered a catch-of-the-year candidate, twisting, juggling, and securing it at the pylon for a 20-yard touchdown. The 12-play, 6:12 drive tied the game heading into halftime.

The Aviators opened the second half with the ball and quickly took control. Jalan McClendon jump-started the drive with a 27-yard strike to Alize Mack, then broke free for a 19-yard run on third down to set up goal-to-go.

McClendon kept it again, fumbled at the one, and the ball rolled into the end zone, where Mack fell on it for the go-ahead touchdown and Columbus' first lead.

From there, it was all Columbus. Their ability to grind out drives kept Dallas' offense off the field and out of rhythm. Through three quarters, the Aviators had already controlled 27 minutes of possession.

It turned into classic smashmouth football. Columbus rushed for over 100 yards in the second half alone, wearing down a Dallas team playing its third game in 11 days.

The Aviators then delivered the knockout punch: an 18-play, 97-yard touchdown drive. John Lovett accounted for 62 of his 80 yards on the drive. Columbus ran the ball 17 times, breaking the UFL single-game rushing attempts record in the process.

Toa Taua punched it in from three yards out, capping a 9:59 drive and extending the lead to two possessions with 6:33 remaining.

In desperation mode, Dallas moved quickly, aided by two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Vaughns broke loose for a 29-yard catch-and-run to give the Renegades life.

But Smoke Monday ended it, picking off Reed to seal the win.

Columbus thoroughly dominated, controlling over 36 minutes of possession and piling up 202 rushing yards in a statement performance. They set a new UFL single-game rushing attempts record with 47.

The Renegades will host the Louisville Kings next Sunday at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.







United Football League Stories from April 17, 2026

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