Bean, Wade and Neville Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on April 14, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings







Louisville Kings quarterback Jason Bean, Dallas Renegades cornerback Shaun Wade and St. Louis Battlehawks tight end Tyler Neville were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week three of UFL season.

Bean completed 23 of 46 passes for 352 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Kings' 29-27 overtime loss to the Orlando Storm. He threw to eight different targets with wide receiver Isaiah Winstead catching seven passes for 114 yards.

Bean played college football at North Texas and Kansas. On January 12th he was allocated to the Louisville Kings.

Honorable mention goes to Hakeem Butler who caught four passes for 146 yards and one touchdown in the Battlehawks' 34-30 victory over the Birmingham Stallions.

Wade compiled four tackles, two pass breakups and a key interception in the second quarter against Columbus Aviators quarterback Jalan McClendon at the 20-yard line then lateraled the ball to Ajene Harris who returned it 17 yards for a touchdown in the Renegades' 28-23 win over Columbus.

Wade competed collegiately at Ohio State and was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Baltimore traded him to the New England Patriots and he later spent with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Honorable mention goes to DC Defenders cornerback Gareon Conley who intercepted Houston Gamblers quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa in the second quarter and returned it 70 yards for a score in the DC's dominant 45-7 win.

With two minutes remaining Neville caught a short throw, then plowed through the defense for the game-winning, 11-yard touchdown reception from Harrison Frost in the St. Louis' come-from-behind 34-30 victory over the Birmingham Stallions. Neville's effort capped a 21-point fourth quarter for the home team.

Neville played at Harvard and Virginia. On January 14th he was selected by the St. Louis Battlehawks in the UFL Draft.

His score improved the Battlehawks to 2-1 this UFL season and a perfect 2-0 at home.

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