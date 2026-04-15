UFL and Dallas Renegades to Host "Hats off to Heroes" Game at Fort Hood on May 15

Published on April 15, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The Dallas Renegades and the United Football League are joining together in a unified effort to honor service members and their families through the league-wide Hats Off To Heroes initiative, highlighted by the Renegades' fifth and final regular season home game, which will take place on Friday, May 15, at Phantom Warrior Stadium on the Fort Hood U.S. Army military base near Killeen, Texas. The Renegades will face the Orlando Storm in front of a stadium audience composed exclusively of service members and their families. Anyone with access to the installation will be welcomed to attend for free. Seating will be on a first come, first serve basis. The game will also be nationally televised on FOX UFL FRIDAY at 7 p.m. CT, allowing the general public to tune in.

"The entire UFL family is thrilled to show its gratitude to our service men and women by playing a game at Fort Hood," said UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. "As our nation celebrates its 250th birthday, we wanted to find a way to honor the dedication and sacrifice of our armed forces, and we are glad that we can deliver the gift of playing our game in front of our bravest sons and daughters."

The May 15 matchup will serve as a centerpiece event for the League's Hats Off To Heroes initiative, with the Renegades and Storm facing off at one of the nation's largest military installations, celebrating the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of active-duty military, veterans, and their communities.

"We are beyond excited to host the UFL's first game on a military installation and looking forward to the high-energy and competition of their players on our field," said Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood commanding general. "The UFL and Fort Hood share lots in common, especially a passion for sports and competition."

Throughout the month of May, UFL teams will feature military recognitions, on-field tributes, and community-driven programming designed to connect players, coaches, and fans with those who serve. This year's initiative also carries added significance as the league embraces and celebrates the 250th birthday of the United States, incorporating patriotic themes and tributes through Hats Off To Heroes programming.

The league-wide Hats Off To Heroes celebration will begin in Houston on Sunday, May 10, as the Houston Gamblers kick off the initiative in their home market. Each market will feature unique programming and activations tailored to honor service members, first responders, and community leaders, reinforcing the UFL's commitment to meaningful engagement and service.

For more information on Hats Off To Heroes initiatives across all UFL markets, please visit the league's theme games.







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