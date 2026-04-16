Big Performances Earn Butler, Roberson, Shirden Week Three Honors

Published on April 15, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The UFL announced its Week Three Player of the Week honors on Wednesday, recognizing Hakeem Butler, Derick Roberson, and Jaden Shirden for their dynamic, game-changing performances.

Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive: Hakeem Butler, St. Louis Battlehawks, WR

Fair to say, Hakeem Butler is back. After missing Week One, Butler returned to The Battledome with authority, helping guide the Battlehawks to a come-from-behind victory over Birmingham.

Butler hauled in four passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. In the fourth quarter, he caught a 64-yard touchdown, the longest play of the season for St. Louis, electrifying the dome.

Through just two games, Butler already ranks third in the league in receiving yards with 202. He now prepares for a massive matchup against the DC Defenders at Audi Field this Saturday.

NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week: Derick Roberson, DC Defenders, DE

Commonly referred to as the terror of the UFL, Derick Roberson earned his first Player of the Week honors in Week Three. The league's premier edge rusher helped lead a dominant defensive effort that held Houston to just seven points.

Roberson got home twice for his first multi-sack performance of the season. In all, he totaled five tackles, all solo.

Roberson ranks second in the league in sacks with three and will look to slow down Butler and the red-hot Battlehawks offense this Saturday in the next chapter of the rivalry.

Special Teams Player of the Week presented by Dynasty Financial Partners: Jaden Shirden, Louisville Kings

Shirden earned his first Player of the Week honors after an excellent showing on special teams. He contributed across the board, and his day started quickly when he recorded a tackle on the opening kickoff.

Shirden followed that up with an impressive performance in the return game, consistently giving the Kings favorable field position. He recorded five returns for 162 yards. His best came in the fourth quarter on a 44-yard return that set Louisville up at midfield.

Shirden currently leads the UFL in kick return yards and will be back in action Thursday night against the Houston Gamblers in Week Four.







United Football League Stories from April 15, 2026

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