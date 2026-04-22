Dallas Renegades Acquire Corey Stewart from St. Louis Battlehawks in Player Trade

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades News Release







DALLAS, TX - The Dallas Renegades announced today that the team has acquired tackle Corey Stewart from the St. Louis Battlehawks in exchange for quarterback Luis in.

"This was a move prompted by Luis," said head coach Rick Neuheisel. "We have a great deal of respect for him and wanted to find a place for him to play. At the same time it provided us an opportunity to shore up our offensive line, given some mid-year bumps and bruises that are accumulated. We are happy to have Corey and wish Luis the very best."

Corey Stewart joins the Dallas Renegades as a high-impact mid-season acquisition who will bring immediate versatility and elite pass-protection metrics to the Renegades' offensive front as they look to bolster their depth for the remainder of the 2026 UFL season.

Stewart's 2026 campaign began in St. Louis, where he appeared in all four games this season and showcased his ability to rotate efficiently at both left and right tackle. His transition to professional football follows a decorated collegiate career at Purdue University, where he started 11 games at left tackle as a senior. During his time in the Big Ten, Stewart established himself as a premier blindside protector, allowing only one sack in 345 pass-blocking snaps.

Before joining Purdue, Stewart was a foundational leader for Ball State University, appearing in 33 games for the Cardinals. He concluded his tenure at Ball State as the team's highest-graded offensive lineman in 2023 and earned Preseason All-MAC honors.

With experience that includes a stint with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2025, Stewart provides Dallas with a proven, battle-tested anchor capable of immediate contribution in the trenches.

The Renegades return to Toyota Stadium this Sunday for their final home game of the 2026 season, hosting the Louisville Kings with kickoff set for 2 p.m. The team will celebrate Kids Day, and fans can still secure tickets by visiting Renegades Ticket Central.







United Football League Stories from April 21, 2026

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