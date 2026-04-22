Battlehawks Trade for QB Luis Perez

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The St. Louis Battlehawks today announced a trade for quarterback Luis Perez from the Dallas Renegades in exchange for offensive tackle Corey Stewart.

"With our current injury situation, it was important to add depth at the quarterback position, and this move accomplishes that," said Battlehawks Head Coach Ricky Proehl. "We're fortunate to add a veteran with Luis' experience to our room. Harrison Frost remains our starter, and we appreciate Corey's contributions and wish him the best as he steps into an opportunity to start in Dallas."

Perez, a veteran of eight spring football seasons, led the UFL in passing yards in each of the past two seasons and helped guide the Dallas Renegades to a league championship following a midseason trade in 2023. Last year, Perez completed 224 of 313 passes over 10 games for a league-high 7.16 completion percentage (minimum 50 attempts) and 2,294 passing yards as well as nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

Perez has started across multiple spring leagues since beginning his professional career with the Birmingham Iron (AAF), with additional stops in the XFL (LA Wildcats, New York Guardians; Vegas Vipers, Arlington Renegades), The Spring League (Jousters) and USFL (New Jersey Generals). He has also spent time in NFL training camps with the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers.

Selected by St. Louis in the 2026 UFL Draft, Stewart has appeared in all four games for the Battlehawks this season.

The Battlehawks will travel to the Orlando Storm this Saturday, April 25 for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff at Inter&Co Stadium on ESPN.







United Football League Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.