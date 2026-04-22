UFL Announces Renegades Have Traded QB Luis Perez to the Battlehawks for T Corey Stewart

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League has announced today the Dallas Renegades are trading QB Luis Perez to the St. Louis Battlehawks for T Corey Stewart.

Perez, a veteran of eight spring football seasons, led the UFL in passing yards in each of the past two seasons and helped guide the Arlington Renegades to a league championship following a midseason trade in 2023. In 2025, Perez completed 224 of 313 passes over 10 games for a league-high 71.6 completion percentage (minimum 50 attempts) and 2,294 yards as well as 9 TDs and 5 interceptions.

He has started across multiple spring leagues since beginning his professional career with the Birmingham Iron (AAF), with additional stops in the XFL (LA Wildcats, New York Guardians; Vegas Vipers, Arlington Renegades), The Spring League (Jousters) and USFL (New Jersey Generals). Perez has also spent time in NFL training camps with the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers.

Selected by St. Louis in the 2026 UFL Draft, Stewart has appeared in all four games for the Battlehawks this season. Stewart played three seasons with Ball State and his senior year with Purdue playing in 44 games with 41 starts.

The Battlehawks will travel to the Orlando Storm this Saturday, April 25 for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff at Inter&Co Stadium on ESPN while the Dallas Renegades faceoff against the Louisville Kings on Sunday, April 26 with a 2pm CT kickoff at Toyota Stadium that will air on ABC.







United Football League Stories from April 21, 2026

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