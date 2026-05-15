BAiO Named Louisville Kings Performance Intelligence Partner

Published on May 15, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Kings announced today that BAiO has been named the team's intelligence partner.

The Kings' players and staff will be using BAiO+, the organization's data platform to give players daily recovery scores, individualized training and load recommendations, off-the-field guidance to maintain peak performance, and real-time alerts when biometric data signals elevated risk.

"Coaches, physicians, performance scientists and trainers are brilliant at what they do - but they've been forced to operate on fragmented data and gut instinct. BAiO doesn't replace those experts. It empowers them - every signal, every lab result, every input - into one living intelligent command center that gives the people closest to the athlete the confidence to act decisively," said Dr. Chirag Patel, Founder & President of BAiO.

Kings Head Coach Chris Redman wanted to elevate the experience of the team both on and off the field and is excited to see how this program can help best serve his players.

"I see what Dr. Patel is doing as a way to enhance the development and longevity of our players in the UFL," said Redman. "We can monitor our players' journey and help remove some obstacles along the way for them to better reach their potential."

BAiO is taking the level of analysis and insight that sports organizations hire entire departments for and packaging it into a single platform that will propel athletes into a new level of performance and optimization.

"Think of it as the ultimate destination platform for your health," said Dr. Patel. "Put in your destination, put in the factors that customize you and your route, and then let it take you where you need to go."







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