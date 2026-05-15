United Football League and Dallas Renegades Host "Hats off to Heroes" Game Tonight at Fort Hood

Published on May 15, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The Dallas Renegades and the United Football League have joined together in a unified effort to honor service members and their families through the league-wide Hats Off To Heroes initiative, highlighted by the Renegades' fifth and final regular season home game tonight, taking place inside Phantom Warrior Stadium on the Fort Hood U.S. Army military base near Killeen, Texas. This marks the very first professional football game to ever be played on an active military base. The Renegades will face the Orlando Storm in front of a stadium audience composed exclusively of service members and their families. Anyone with access to the installation will be welcomed to attend for free. Seating will be on a first come, first serve basis. The game will also be nationally televised on FOX UFL FRIDAY at 7 p.m. CT, allowing the general public to tune in.

"The entire UFL family is thrilled to show its gratitude to our service men and women by playing a game at Fort Hood," said UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. "As our nation celebrates its 250th birthday, we wanted to find a way to honor the dedication and sacrifice of our armed forces, and we are glad that we can deliver the gift of playing our game in front of our bravest sons and daughters."

Tonight's matchup will serve as a centerpiece event for the League's Hats Off To Heroes initiative, with the Renegades and Storm facing off at one of the nation's largest military installations, celebrating the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of active-duty military, veterans, and their communities.

"We are beyond excited to host the UFL's first game on a military installation and looking forward to the high-energy and competition of their players on our field," said Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood commanding general. "The UFL and Fort Hood share lots in common, especially a passion for sports and competition."

Throughout the month of May, UFL teams are featuring military, first responder, and local hero recognitions, on-field tributes, and community-driven programming designed to connect players, coaches, and fans with those who serve others. This year's initiative also carries added significance as the league embraces and celebrates the 250th birthday of the United States, incorporating patriotic themes and tributes through Hats Off To Heroes programming.

For more information on Hats Off To Heroes initiatives across all UFL markets, please visit the league's theme games.







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