UFL Friday Kicks off at Fort Hood

Published on May 15, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







The playoff picture is tightening, and every game is starting to feel bigger.

With only a few weeks left in the regular season, Week Eight brings rematches, postseason implications, and one of the league's most meaningful events of the year.

Friday night opens with a special stage in Texas.

At 8 PM ET on FOX, the Orlando Storm face the Dallas Renegades at Phantom Warrior Stadium as part of the league-wide Hats Off To Heroes initiative. Hosted at Fort Hood near Killeen, Texas, the matchup will be played in front of an audience made up exclusively of service members and their families. No Federal Endorsement Implied.

Dallas looks to strengthen its playoff position, while Orlando has an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth with a win.

Saturday afternoon begins with a rematch that already carries extra emotion.

At 12 PM ET on ABC, the DC Defenders travel to face the Louisville Kings. Louisville stunned DC on the road last week, handing the Defenders their first loss since Week One. Now the series shifts to Louisville, where the Kings look to stay alive in the playoff race and DC looks for a playoff clinching win in what is shaping up to be another physical matchup.

Saturday continues with postseason stakes in St. Louis.

At 3 PM ET on ABC, the Houston Gamblers visit the St. Louis Battlehawks at The Dome at America's Center. Houston enters needing a win to keep its postseason hopes alive, while St. Louis has an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth on home turf. It also marks the first of consecutive meetings between the two teams as they prepare for a Week Nine rematch in Houston.

Sunday closes the weekend with another critical matchup in Birmingham.

At 1 PM ET on FOX, the Columbus Aviators take on the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium. Birmingham enters on a strong run and continues pushing toward the postseason, while Columbus faces must-win territory with only three games remaining. Like Houston and St. Louis, these teams will meet again next week in a pivotal rematch.

The regular season is winding down, and the urgency continues to rise.

Tune in as Week Eight helps shape the postseason race across the league.







United Football League Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.