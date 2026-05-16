Dallas' Slide Continues Following 31-24 Loss to Storm

Published on May 15, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







DALLAS, TX - In a historic night at Fort Hood, the Storm clinched a playoff berth in their inaugural season after taking down the Renegades 31-24 in the first professional football game ever played on a military base.

Powered by four rushing touchdowns, a brilliant 11-16 on third down, and another efficient night from Jack Plummer, Head Coach Anthony Becht is now headed to his third straight UFL postseason.

In the first professional football game ever played on a military base, Orlando earned the first scoring opportunity of Week Eight.

After the defense forced a three-and-out, Chris Rowland immediately sparked the offense. The UFL's leader in all-purpose yards slipped a tackle and burst 25 yards upfield for the first explosive play of the night.

However, Michael Lantz pushed a difficult 51-yard field goal wide into the Fort Hood wind.

Dallas capitalized on the missed opportunity. Austin Reed engineered a strong opening drive that featured a 22-yard catch-and-run from Drake Stoops before stalling inside the red zone. Colton Theaker connected from 31 yards out to give the Renegades an early 3-0 lead.

After another missed kick from Lantz, this one from 52 yards, Dallas once again took advantage of favorable field position.

Reed continued his sharp first half by creating chunk plays with both his arm and legs. A 12-yard scramble ignited the drive before he rolled right and delivered a strike to Greg Ward on the move. Reed capped the possession with a perfectly placed back-shoulder throw to Emmanuel Butler in the end zone for the first touchdown scored at Fort Hood.

Reed's eighth passing touchdown of the season and Butler's fourth receiving touchdown pushed Dallas ahead 10-0.

With the wind finally at his back in the second quarter, Lantz settled Orlando down with a 43-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 10-3.

Moments later, the Storm defense delivered a key response as Pheldarius Payne broke through the line and brought down Reed for a drive-killing sack.

KJ Hamler then flipped momentum with a 26-yard punt return that set Orlando up near midfield. Plummer responded with one of his best drives of the night, completing six of seven passes before finishing it himself.

On the goal line, Plummer elevated over the pile for a Superman-style rushing touchdown to tie the game at 10. The quarterback closed the first half with 135 passing yards and a 70 percent completion rate.

Orlando exploded out of halftime.

Plummer kept the ball on a read option and took off untouched for a 71-yard touchdown run, the longest rush by any player in the UFL this season. The score capped 17 unanswered points from Orlando and gave the Storm their first lead of the night.

Dallas answered immediately as the offense erupted in the third quarter.

Reed rolled to his left and launched a deep ball to Seth Green, who got behind the defense for a 36-yard touchdown strike.

Green's first touchdown of the season came in front of his father, Colonel Bryan Green, who was in attendance celebrating. Following the score, the two shared a special moment on the sideline.

Orlando refused to slow down.

The Storm dominated on third down throughout the night and converted three more during a 69-yard scoring drive. At that point, Orlando was an eye-popping 8-for-12 on third down conversions.

Rowland continued his standout performance with a 13-yard catch on third-and-long before Jashaun Corbin powered in a two-yard rushing touchdown to restore Orlando's lead at 24-17 entering the fourth quarter.

Dallas desperately needed a response but could not sustain a drive. Following a holding penalty on fourth-and-17, the Renegades were backed into a fourth-and-27 from their own 35-yard line. Unable to convert, Orlando took over with its best field position of the night at the Dallas 35.

The Storm continued to punish Dallas on third down. Facing third-and-nine, Elijah Badger hauled in a 14-yard reception to move the chains, Orlando's ninth conversion on 13 attempts.

Moments later, Hamler took a handoff into the end zone from three yards out to cap Orlando's fourth consecutive touchdown drive and extend the lead to 31-17.

Reed still had one more answer.

The quarterback sparked another scoring drive with a 13-yard scramble before Ellis Merriweather ripped off a 16-yard run. Reed later found Green for 19 yards to move into the red zone.

Facing fourth-and-nine, Reed once again trusted Butler and delivered a touchdown strike for their second connection of the night, pulling Dallas within seven with under six minutes remaining.

Dallas finally got a defensive stop on third down and forced Orlando to punt.

However, the Renegades' third dropped pass of the night proved to be the most costly. A would-be first down bounced into the air and was intercepted by Deion Jennings, sealing the game and officially sending Orlando to the postseason. The final score being 31-24.

Despite Orlando's four rushing touchdowns, Rowland starred through the air with nine receptions for 91 yards. Isaiah Mack anchored the defense with six tackles, a sack, and two tackles for loss.

Reed accounted for three total touchdowns, but it was not enough as Dallas dropped its fifth straight game. After a tremendous start to the season, the Renegades now find their playoff hopes in serious jeopardy.

Following the loss, the Renegades will travel to face the Louisville Kings on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET on FOX.

ORLANDO VS. DALLAS GAME NOTES

ORLANDO

QB Jack Plummer finished the game going 24-of-36 for 238 yards. He also recorded four rushes for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

RB Jashuan Corbin recorded 12 rushes for 36 yards and a touchdown. He would also add on three catches for 25 yards.

WR Chris Rowland led the team in receiving yards and receptions, recording nine receptions for 91 yards.

LB Darien Butler and DT Isaiah Mack would be a sparkplug for Orlando's defense, leading the team in tackles with six each.

LB Deion Jennings would catch the game-sealing interception.

DALLAS

QB Austin Reed finished 12-of-23 for 134 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Additionally, he also recorded six rushes for 27 yards.

RB Ellis Merriweather would lead in rushing, finished the game recording 12 carries for 76 yards.

WR Emmanuel Bulter led the team in receptions, recording three catches for 21 yards and a career-high two touchdowns.

TE Seth Green led the team in receiving yards, recording two catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.

CB Ajene Harris would be all over the field, leading the team in tackles, recording seven total tackles, including six solo tackles and one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup.







United Football League Stories from May 15, 2026

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