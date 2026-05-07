H-Town Stands Tall: Gamblers Light up Sunday with "Hats off to Heroes" Night - Celebrating Houston Heart & Hustle

Published on May 7, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Gamblers return home this Sunday, May 10, for a special Hats Off To Heroes matchup against the Orlando Storm, with kickoff set for 5 p.m. CT. In true H-Town fashion, the Gamblers will celebrate the strength, service, and sacrifice of military members, first responders, healthcare workers, and mothers across the Houston community.

Sunday's game will be more than football- it's a full-scale community celebration. Fans can take part in a Fan Fest featuring military organizations, alongside interactive experiences at the Houston Gamblers tent.

In honor of Mother's Day, the Gamblers will distribute roses and thank-you cards to moms at the Gamblers tent in Fan Fest.

Inside the stadium, fans can also visit the Letters to heroes station, where they'll have the opportunity to write letters of appreciation to military members, local hospitals, and first responder departments- continuing the Gamblers' commitment to uplifting the Houston community.

Special ticket packages are available for fans looking to make an impact:

Hometown Heroes Pack: $100 for 10 tickets, which will be donated to military members, first responders, or healthcare workers- perfect for fans and local businesses looking to give back. To send a hero, call (346) 568-1077 or email tickets@uflgamblers.com.

Healthcare Heroes Package: Includes a specially priced ticket along with an exclusive Gamblers Bento Box. Access the offer here.

With meaningful activities, community engagement, and Sunday night football under the lights, the Gamblers invite all of H-Town to show up, stand tall, and honor those who serve.

Fans can secure their seats for the Houston Gamblers Hats Off To Heroes game, by visiting Gamblers Ticket Central.







United Football League Stories from May 7, 2026

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