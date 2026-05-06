Ta'amu, Fatukasi and Thompson-Robinson Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators







DC Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, Birmingham Stallions linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi, and Birmingham quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week six of UFL season.

Ta'amu earned honors for the third straight week by completing 20 of 28 passes for 227 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, while adding 16 yards on six carries in the Defenders' 24-6 victory over the Dallas Renegades. He threw to seven different receivers with tight end Briley Moore leading the team with 59 receiving yards. DC has won five straight games.

Ta'amu's 12-yard strike to wide receiver Cornell Powell in the second quarter gave the Defenders a commanding 20-0 lead.

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Honorable mention goes to Columbus Aviators quarterback Jalan McClendon who connected on 20 of 26 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown in the the Aviators' 24-17 win over the Houston Gamblers.

Fatukasi contributed four tackles, one of them for a loss, one pass breakup, and two fumble recoveries in the Stallions' 20-17 decision over the Orlando Storm.

Fatukasi played college football at Rutgers before joining the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 and 2024 and the St. Louis Battlehawks in 2025. On January 13th he was selected by Birmingham in the UFL Draft.

Honorable mention goes to Battlehawks linebacker Pita Taumoepenu who collected two of the team'ss six sacks in their 16-3 triumph over the Louisville Kings.

On April 19th Thompson-Robinson was traded from Orlando to the Stallions for quarterback Matt Corral and defensive end Amani Bledsoe. In his second start with Birmingham, he completed 19 of 27 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown, helping snap the Stallions' four-game losing streak. They are now 2-4 and one game back of a playoff spot.

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United Football League Stories from May 6, 2026

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