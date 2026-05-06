United Football League Announces Week Six Players of the Week

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Wide receiver Justyn Ross of the Birmingham Stallions, defensive end Travis Feeney of the St. Louis Battlehawks, and punter Ryan Sanborn of the St. Louis Battlehawks have been named United Football League Players of the Week after standout performances in Week Six.

Offense: WR, Justyn Ross, Birmingham Stallions

Wide receiver Justyn Ross turned in a breakout performance in Birmingham's 20-17 win over Orlando, hauling in seven receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Ross set the tone early with five first-half catches for 78 yards, highlighted by a touchdown reception that helped the Stallions seize momentum in a back-and-forth contest. He opened the second half with a 26-yard reception to surpass the 100-yard mark for the first time in his UFL career, finishing as Birmingham's top offensive playmaker in the victory.

Defense: DE, Travis Feeney, St. Louis Battlehawks

Defensive end Travis Feeney delivered a disruptive all-around performance in St. Louis' 16-3 victory over Louisville, recording four total tackles, including two tackles for loss, one sack and a pass breakup.

Working off the right edge, Feeney consistently pressured the quarterback and helped spark a dominant Battlehawks defensive effort that held Louisville scoreless over the game's final 50:12 after the Kings opened with a field goal at the 9:48 mark of the first quarter. His presence helped fuel a season-best six-sack performance for the St. Louis defense.

Special Teams: P, Ryan Sanborn, St. Louis Battlehawks

Punter Ryan Sanborn played a key role in St. Louis' 16-3 victory over Louisville, totaling six punts for 234 yards with a long of 53 and adding two special teams tackles.

Sanborn consistently flipped field position throughout the contest, helping pin the Kings deep while extending his league-leading total to eight punts placed inside the 20 this season.







United Football League Stories from May 6, 2026

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