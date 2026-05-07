Battlehawks, Stallions Take over Week Six Honors

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The Battlehawks and Stallions were all over the Week Six Player of the Week honors after a statement weekend for both clubs. Justyn Ross erupted in a must-win Birmingham victory, while Travis Feeney and Ryan Sanborn helped fuel St. Louis to its second straight win.

Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive: Justyn Ross, Birmingham Stallions, WR

Justyn Ross came alive when Birmingham needed him most. In a crucial road matchup against the Orlando Storm, Ross turned in the best performance of his career and helped keep the Stallions' postseason hopes alive.

Ross hauled in seven receptions for 135 yards and made a sensational diving touchdown catch. He has quickly developed chemistry with new quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, giving Birmingham a dangerous spark entering the final stretch of the season.

The Stallions return home Saturday night for a pivotal showdown with the Dallas Renegades. Another win would go a long way for Birmingham's playoff push.

NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week: Travis Feeney, St. Louis Battlehawks, OLB

Travis Feeney led the charge in St. Louis' most dominant defensive outing of the season, as the Battlehawks smothered the Louisville Kings in a convincing victory.

Feeney was an absolute menace all game long, recording four tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup. As a unit, the Battlehawks piled up six sacks and held Louisville to just 166 total yards of offense.

St. Louis will look to make it three straight wins when it hosts the Columbus Aviators on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. ET inside the Battledome.

Special Teams Player of the Week presented by Dynasty Financial Partners: Ryan Sanborn, St. Louis Battlehawks, P

Ryan Sanborn did it all for the Battlehawks on special teams. He was excellent in the punting game and even found himself in the middle of the action.

Sanborn booted six punts for an average of 39 yards, including a long of 53 yards. He also added two tackles on special teams.

Whether Sanborn has been asked to kick, punt, or tackle, he has answered the call all season long.







United Football League Stories from May 6, 2026

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