Columbus Suffers Week Seven Setback to St. Louis

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - The Battlehawks put on a show on Ricky Proehl Night inside the Battledome. With members of The Greatest Show on Turf in attendance, St. Louis made sure they had plenty to cheer for, powered by a big night from Ricky Proehl and another dominant defensive performance.

The Battlehawks were the first team to strike in Week Seven.

After an early defensive stop, one of the league's top rushers, Jarveon Howard, ignited the offense. In a wild sequence, Howard broke loose for 45 yards before fumbling at the end of the run. Blake Jackson scooped it up in stride and carried it deep into the red zone.

In his first series with the Battlehawks, Luis Perez punched it in from a yard out for his first rushing touchdown with the club.

Perez and St. Louis kept rolling in the first quarter. He connected with his towering target Hakeem Butler for 47 yards to set up another scoring chance.

Perez then dropped a perfect ball to Steven McBride for a 14-yard touchdown, giving the Battlehawks a 14-0 lead after one quarter. It marked the second straight game with a touchdown for McBride, who continues to emerge as one of the UFL's rising stars.

The Aviators finally answered in the second quarter.

After a 23-yard burst from ZaQuandre White, backup quarterback Jalen Morton provided a spark. Frequently used in the run game, Morton kept it on the read option, powered through defenders, and dove into the end zone.

The league's top rushing attack finally cracked the league's top rush defense and cut the deficit in half.

St. Louis responded immediately, scoring on its third straight drive to open the game. Butler hauled in another impressive 22-yard back-shoulder catch, and Ramiz Ahmed drilled a 38-yard field goal to push the lead back to ten.

Following a defensive stand highlighted by tackles for loss from Steve Linton and Travis Feeney, the Battlehawks took over with prime field position.

Tyler Neville then delivered a highlight, hurdling a defender before rumbling 26 yards downfield. A play later, Kylin James capped the short drive with a 14-yard rushing touchdown to make it 24-7.

The Battlehawks nearly added more before halftime after a Jordan Mosley interception, but time expired and they entered the locker room in full control.

Columbus came out of halftime with urgency.

On the second play from scrimmage, DJ Miller Jr. jumped an out-route and intercepted Perez.

The Aviators capitalized through the air. Max McClendon zipped a 21-yard strike to Antwane Wells Jr., then found Tay Martin, who fought through contact for the touchdown. Martin's second score of the season pulled Columbus within 24-14.

But as they did all night, the Battlehawks had an answer ready.

The sea parted for Kylin James, who exploded through a massive hole for an untouched 18-yard touchdown. His second score of the night restored a 17-point lead.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Columbus made one last push. McClendon tossed his second touchdown pass of the night, finding Keke Chism on fourth-and-seven in the end zone.

The Aviators opted for the traditional extra point instead of going for two to make it a one-score game. The kick was missed, leaving it a two-possession contest with under seven minutes remaining.

From there, St. Louis' defense slammed the door shut once again. The Battlehawks finished with three sacks, seven tackles for loss, and held Columbus to 4-of-12 on third down and 1-of-4 on fourth down.

Pita Taumoepenu totaled three tackles for loss, while Jordan Mosley led the way with seven tackles, an interception, and half a sack.

Tony Fields II paced the Aviators with a game-high nine tackles, including two for loss.

The Battlehawks improved to 5-2 with their third straight victory and continue to heat up with the postseason approaching.

The Aviators return to action next Sunday in Birmingham, closing out Week Eight at 1:00 PM ET on FOX.







United Football League Stories from May 8, 2026

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