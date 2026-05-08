Playoff Pressure Rising. Week 7 Starts Tonight

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







The playoff push is here.

With only a few weeks left in the regular season, every game carries a little more urgency. Week Seven brings returning home crowds, critical standings battles, and teams trying to stay alive in the postseason race.

Friday night opens with a return to the Battledome.

At 8 PM ET on FOX, the Columbus Aviators travel to face the St. Louis Battlehawks. After a four-week stretch away from home, St. Louis returns to The Dome with a new face leading the offense and momentum building around the team. Columbus enters fresh off a key victory and looking to keep its postseason hopes alive. The Aviators will need to create pressure defensively against a Battlehawks team focused on controlling possession on home turf.

Saturday's doubleheader features two pivotal matchups with playoff implications.

At 1:30 PM ET on FOX, the Louisville Kings visit the DC Defenders. DC continues to position itself near the top of the standings, while Louisville looks for another breakthrough moment as the season enters its final stretch.

The action continues with one of the weekend's most important matchups.

At 8 PM ET on ESPN, the Dallas Renegades travel to face the Birmingham Stallions. Dallas currently holds the final playoff spot, but Birmingham sits just one game back with a chance to tighten the race even further. The Stallions enter with renewed energy, while the Renegades look to steady themselves after a difficult stretch. With postseason positioning on the line, this matchup could shift the direction of both teams.

Sunday closes the weekend with a Mother's Day matchup in Houston.

At 6 PM ET on FS1, the Orlando Storm take on the Houston Gamblers. Orlando enters looking to rebound after back-to-back losses, while Houston fights to stay within reach of the playoff picture. With the regular season winding down, both teams are searching for an important late-season response.

The margin for error continues to shrink, and the playoff race is starting to take shape.

Tune in as Week Seven brings another pivotal weekend across the league.







United Football League Stories from May 8, 2026

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