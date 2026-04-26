Missed Chances Sink Columbus as Houston Pulls Away

Published on April 26, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







HOUSTON, TX - In a game that felt like a must-win for both sides, Houston's defense took over when it mattered most. The Gamblers pitched a second-half shutout to move to 2-3 and keep themselves in the postseason hunt.

It was a homecoming for Jalan McClendon and Keke Chism, but not one they'll look back on fondly.

Houston opened with the ball and wasted no time setting the tone. Nolan Henderson, making his third start of the season, led a methodical 13-play, 80-yard drive that chewed up over seven minutes. A 12-yard fourth-down grab from Justin Hall kept it alive, and Jalen White powered in for his second touchdown of the year.

The Gamblers kept rolling. After forcing a three-and-out, Henderson guided another long scoring drive, 12 plays, 75 yards, capped by his own read-option keeper for a two-score lead. Early on, Houston was balanced and efficient, piling up 70 yards through the air and on the ground across those two drives.

Columbus needed a spark, and found one.

Facing another stalled drive, McClendon escaped pressure and dropped a perfect 27-yard strike to Antwane Wells Jr. He followed it with a 20-yard connection to Alize Mack, setting up his own one-yard rushing score to get the Aviators on the board.

After a missed 56-yard field goal by Houston, Columbus capitalized. Toa Taua jumpstarted the drive with a 12-yard run and later finished it with a seven-yard touchdown, pulling the Aviators within one after a missed extra point.

14-13 Houston at the half.

From there, the tone shifted. The game tightened, the hits got heavier, and both defenses dug in. Neither team scored in the third quarter.

Houston finally broke through early in the fourth. John Hoyland knocked through a short field goal to extend the lead to 17-13.

Columbus had chances, but let them slip.

A promising drive reached goal-to-go after a 17-yard catch-and-run from Taua, but Houston's defense stood tall. Roman Parodie dropped McClendon on third down, and the Aviators missed a 29-yard field goal in a crushing sequence with under nine minutes to play.

Still, Columbus had one more shot.

After a defensive stop, McClendon pushed the Aviators into plus territory, but disaster struck in the red zone. Eugene Asante punched the ball loose, and Houston recovered, the game's lone takeaway, and the one that sealed it.

Columbus was shut out in the second half, and the missed opportunities told the story.

Marvin Moody Jr. led the way for Houston with 10 tackles, including a game-sealing stop on the final drive. The Gamblers finished with three sacks, six tackles for loss, and held Columbus under 250 total yards in an impressive display.

Houston and Columbus meet again Friday at 8:00 PM ET on FOX, this time in Ohio.







United Football League Stories from April 26, 2026

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