Reed, Harris and Butler Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings







Dallas Renegades quarterback Austin Reed, Renegades cornerback Ajene Harris and Dallas wide receiver Emmanuel Butler were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week ten of UFL season.

Reed completed 15 of 26 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns, in the Renegades' 20-16 victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks that snapped a six-game losing streak. Reed spread the football to seven different players with his favorite target, Emmanuel Butler, catching three passes for 38 yards for two touchdowns.

Honorable mention goes to Louisville running back Ian Wheeler who carried 14 times for 99 yards and one score in the Kings' 42-27 win over the Columbus Aviators.

Harris contributed three total tackles, one pass breakup, one interception and one forced fumble.

Orlando Storm safety Mishael Powell picks up honorable mention with an interception off Defenders quarterback Jason Bean which he returned 93 yards for a touchdown in their 29-23 triumph over DC.

With 3:37 left in the ballgame Butler caught the gameiwinning, three-yard touchdown for Dallas. It was his second score of the game and seventh of the UFL season.

Butler played for the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 2021-22, then joined the XFL's San Antonio Brahmas for one game in 2023 before landing with the Houston Roughnecks for the remainder of the season. He spent 2024 and 2025 in Houston as well before signing with the Renegades on February 19.

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United Football League Stories from June 3, 2026

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