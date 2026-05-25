Kings Rule Behind Offensive Explosion, Move into Playoff Position

Published on May 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - Chandler Rogers continues to reign in Louisville. The quarterback led a dominant offensive performance as the Kings piled up 457 total yards in a decisive victory over Dallas. Rogers accounted for three total touchdowns, posted a 149.4 quarterback rating, and helped Louisville rush for a season-high 192 yards.

The win marked Louisville's third straight victory and moved the Kings into a playoff spot entering the final week of the regular season. Meanwhile, Dallas dropped its sixth consecutive game.

The afternoon began under less-than-ideal conditions as heavy rain poured over Lynn Family Stadium during warmups. Although the weather cleared before kickoff, the humidity and slick grass remained factors throughout the game.

Dallas opened with the football and immediately found success on the ground. Ellis Merriweather ripped off a physical 20-yard run on the first play from scrimmage.

A few plays later, Austin Reed helped wake up Tyler Vaughns. Facing fourth-and-two, Reed fired a strike to Vaughns, who caught the pass in stride and sprinted untouched for a 36-yard touchdown. The score marked Vaughns' UFL-leading sixth touchdown reception of the season and gave Dallas an early spark.

Louisville looked ready to answer after driving inside the five-yard line, but Dallas flipped the momentum.

Qwynnterrio Cole came from behind and punched the ball loose from James Robinson, and Antwuan Jackson Jr. recovered the fumble to give the Renegades a massive early takeaway.

The Kings defense quickly responded with a three-and-out. Lucky Jackson then appeared to tie the game with a 63-yard punt return touchdown, but a successful super challenge from Rick Neuheisel overturned the score because of an illegal block during the return.

Louisville still managed to capitalize. Tanner Brown drilled a 45-yard field goal through the wet conditions, giving him his 23rd made field goal of the season and setting a new UFL single-season record.

Dallas answered with help from a 44-yard defensive pass interference penalty on a deep shot intended for Emanuel Butler. Colton Theaker connected from 49 yards to extend the Renegades lead to 10-3.

As the second quarter unfolded and the sun emerged in Louisville's final home game of the season, the Kings offense began to heat up.

Rogers delivered a beautiful 33-yard strike to Tarik Black before converting a third-and-12 with a 28-yard completion to Kaden Prather. That set Louisville up at the one-yard line, where Rogers maneuvered through traffic for the game-tying rushing touchdown.

The Kings added more before halftime.

With under two minutes remaining, Rogers engineered another quick scoring drive with back-to-back chunk plays, a 24-yard completion to Zach Davidson followed by a 31-yard strike to Lucky Jackson.

Brown converted his 24th field goal of the season to give Louisville a 13-10 halftime lead.

The Louisville defense dominated Austin Reed throughout the first half, limiting him to just one completion on eight attempts after the opening touchdown drive. Meanwhile, Rogers finished the half 11-for-12 with 164 passing yards.

Brown stayed hot coming out of halftime, drilling a 54-yard field goal to stretch the lead to 16-10.

Reed finally completed his first pass since the opening quarter with a conversion to Lorenzo Lingard, but the Dallas offense continued to sputter. The Renegades failed to convert a third down for the eighth straight time, and Theaker missed a 40-yard field goal attempt that proved costly.

Dallas finally broke through in the fourth quarter behind its tight ends. Curtis Hodges opened the drive with a 27-yard reception, and Seth Green added a 17-yard gain to keep the momentum rolling.

Hodges eventually capped the drive with a 12-yard touchdown catch after Reed escaped pressure and improvised outside the pocket. Following a 15-yard penalty, Theaker converted the long extra point and Dallas reclaimed a 17-16 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The advantage did not last long.

After James Robinson powered through the defense for gains of 11 and nine yards on consecutive plays, Rogers struck again. He found Isaiah Winstead over the middle, and the receiver accelerated away from the defense for a 40-yard go-ahead touchdown.

Louisville converted the two-point attempt as Robinson stretched across the goal line on a catch out of the backfield, pushing the lead to 24-17 with just over 12 minutes remaining.

Momentum completely swung moments later when Eric "The Terror" Garror intercepted Reed. After picking him off four times back in Week Five, the Kings secondary once again haunted the Dallas quarterback.

From there, Louisville's rushing attack took over against a worn-down Renegades defense. Rogers kept a critical drive alive with a scramble on third-and-11 before Ian Wheeler took control.

Wheeler first moved the chains with a ten-yard run, then burst loose for 35 yards before fumbling through the back of the end zone. By rule, Louisville retained possession at the one-yard line.

Wheeler immediately redeemed himself on the next snap with a one-yard touchdown plunge. It marked his fifth touchdown of the season, all five coming against Dallas, and gave Louisville a two-possession lead.

Rogers delivered the dagger late in the fourth quarter. He uncorked a perfect throw to Tarik Black, who hauled in an incredible 22-yard touchdown catch in the end zone.

The Kings improved above .500 for the first time in franchise history with their third straight win, while Dallas fell to 3-6 on the season.

Following the victory, the Kings will close the regular season on the road against Columbus next Sunday at 6:00 PM ET on FOX.







United Football League Stories from May 24, 2026

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