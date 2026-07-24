UFL Defensive Player of the Year and Louisville Kings Defensive End Cam Gill Signs with the Carolina Panthers

Published on July 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - Louisville Kings DE Cam Gill (6'2", 232, Wagner) has signed with the NFL's Carolina Panthers, the team announced today. He becomes the fifth member of the 2026 United Bowl Champion Louisville Kings to earn an NFL contract since the UFL season ended, joining Special Teams Player of the Year K Tanner Brown (New Orleans Saints), United Bowl MVP RB Ian Wheeler (Buffalo Bills), WR Lucky Jackson (Detroit Lions), and WR Tarik Black (Detroit Lions). He is the 24th UFL player overall to sign an NFL contract since the conclusion of the 2026 season.

During his historic campaign, the 2026 UFL Defensive Player of the Year had three multi-sack games on his way to leading the league and setting a new UFL single-season record with 10.0 sacks that equated to -71 yards and also added a league-leading 12 tackles for loss equaling -70 yards. Consistently creating negative plays for opposing offenses to overcome, Gill also added 39 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery on the year.

Gill emerged as the defensive centerpiece in the Louisville Kings inaugural season, consistently disrupting opposing offenses with elite pass-rushing production and game-changing plays. Even when Gill wasn't adding to his sack totals, he was forcing double-teams and helping his teammates get to the quarterback as Louisville finished the regular season with 23 sacks as a team.

In the postseason, Gill added to his regular season totals as he helped the Kings past the St. Louis Battlehawks in the first round of the playoffs and DC Defenders in the United Bowl, recording a total of 9 tackles, 1.0 sack, and 2.0 TFL.

Gill returns to Carolina after previously spending training camp with the Panthers in 2024. He was placed on the reserve/Injured list before being released later that year. He later spent time on the Detroit Lions' practice squad before returning to the Panthers' active roster, appearing in 10 games.

Prior to his time in Carolina, Gill signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he spent three seasons (2021-23). He was part of Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV championship team, recording a half sack of Patrick Mahomes in the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Most recently, he participated in 2025 training camp with the Minnesota Vikings before signing with the Louisville Kings ahead of the 2026 UFL season.

The Louisville Kings retain Gill's UFL rights should he return to the United Football League.







United Football League Stories from July 24, 2026

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