Relive the First-Ever United Bowl

Published on July 14, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - You've probably heard the saying: It's hard to beat a team three times in one season. The Louisville Kings clearly never got the memo.

In the first-ever United Bowl, Louisville completed a season sweep of the DC Defenders, capturing the 2026 UFL Championship and finishing one of the most remarkable inaugural seasons imaginable.

The championship game arrived with no shortage of storylines. It marked the third meeting between the Kings and Defenders, who squared off in back-to-back weeks during Weeks 7 and 8. At the time, DC sat atop the league standings, but Louisville flipped its season by knocking off the Defenders in consecutive weeks.

The turning point of the first matchup came just before halftime. MVP finalist Derick Roberson delivered a crushing hit on quarterback Chandler Rogers that briefly knocked him out of the game. The play drew a penalty and immediately ignited Louisville's sideline. From that point on, the Kings rattled off 27 unanswered points to hand DC one of its toughest losses of the season.

The rematch brought even bigger consequences. Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, the reigning 2025 UFL Championship MVP, suffered a season-ending injury in the first half. DC fought until the final whistle, but Louisville escaped with a 33-30 victory, while the Kings' postseason hopes suddenly became very real.

With Ta'amu sidelined, the Defenders searched for answers under center. By Week 10, Jason Bean had earned the starting job, and after leading DC to an upset semifinal victory, he had the Defenders back in the championship game.

Ironically, Bean's season began in Louisville. He started the first four games for the Kings before a blockbuster trade reshaped the league, making his championship matchup against his former team one of the biggest storylines entering the United Bowl.

Whether it was Bean facing his former teammates, the growing rivalry between Roberson and Rogers, or Louisville looking to complete the season sweep, there was no shortage of bad blood entering the biggest game of the year.

The stage couldn't have been bigger. Earlier in the season, the UFL announced Audi Field in Washington, D.C., as the host site for the inaugural United Bowl. Nearly 20,000 fans packed the stadium, giving the hometown Defenders a sold-out crowd and one final home-field advantage.

For DC, the atmosphere was electric. For Louisville, it was simply another hostile environment to conquer after surviving the Battledome one week earlier.

The Kings' defense set the tone early. On what looked like a sure touchdown, Xazavian Valladay broke into the open field before defensive back Keaton Ellis tracked him down from behind and punched the football loose. The hustle play erased what appeared to be seven points and embodied the resilience Louisville displayed all season.

The defense struck again in the second quarter. On a bubble screen to Ty Scott, Corey Mayfield Jr. delivered a perfectly timed hit that jarred the football loose. Eric Garror scooped up the fumble and returned it for the game's first touchdown.

DC answered immediately. On the ensuing drive, Valladay broke free once again. This time, nobody caught him. His 51-yard touchdown run gave the Defenders the lead, and they carried a 16-7 advantage into halftime.

As both teams regrouped for the final 30 minutes of the season, fans at Audi Field were treated to a halftime performance by legendary rapper 50 Cent, only adding to the championship atmosphere.

The game's biggest turning point came in the third quarter.

Bean exited with an injury and never returned, forcing EJ Perry into action. Without their starting quarterback, the Defenders' offense struggled to find the same rhythm that had carried them through the postseason.

Louisville wasted little time taking control. Tanner Brown drilled two field goals in the third quarter before Ian Wheeler once again delivered in the biggest moment. One week after scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the semifinals, Wheeler ripped off a 44-yard touchdown run to put the Kings back in front in the fourth quarter.

Moments later, Cameron Dantzler intercepted Perry, setting up a 16-yard touchdown run by James Robinson that stretched Louisville's lead to two possessions.

Still, the Defenders refused to quit. Facing a third-and-20 with just over nine minutes remaining, head coach Shannon Harris made one of the boldest coaching decisions of the season. Rather than force a low-percentage conversion, he accepted a short loss to set up a 60-yard four-point field goal.

Matt McCrane delivered yet again. The veteran kicker drilled the 60-yarder, trimming the deficit to seven and giving DC life.

The Defenders marched deep into Louisville territory one final time. Perry guided the offense all the way to the five-yard line with a chance to tie the game, but the Kings' defense stood tall one last time, making the championship-clinching stop.

For the third time in one season, Louisville defeated the Defenders. Only this time, they did it in front of nearly 20,000 fans on the league's biggest stage.

In just their inaugural season, the Louisville Kings completed a storybook run, capturing the first United Bowl championship while dethroning the defending champions to close one of the most memorable seasons in UFL history.







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Relive the First-Ever United Bowl - Louisville Kings

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