UFL Special Teams Player of the Year and Louisville Kings Kicker Tanner Brown Signs with the New Orleans Saints

Published on June 17, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Kings today announced that kicker Tanner Brown (6-0, 177, Oklahoma State) has signed an NFL contract with the New Orleans Saints. Brown is among the first group of UFL players to sign NFL contracts as the UFL's 2026 offseason signing period officially opened Monday, June 15.

Brown's record-breaking 2026 UFL season propelled the Louisville Kings to the league championship in their inaugural season. Brown received All-UFL Team honors and was named the UFL Special Teams Player of the Year after a season in which he broke the league's single-season record for field goals made by converting 25 of 28 attempts (89.3%) in the regular season and going 4 for 4 in the playoffs. As part of his record, he had a game with 5 made field goals and another with 4 made field goals.

Brown led the UFL in points scored, accumulating 99 regular-season points, which included 23 extra points and a spectacular 7-of-9 showing from 50+ yards out and a four-point field goal from 60 yards out. Brown was elite from mid-range, going a combined 17-for-18 on kicks between 20 and 49 yards.

During the 2026 postseason, Brown made professional football history by becoming the first kicker to ever convert two field goals from 60+ yards in a single game, nailing four-point kicks from 60 and 63 yards in the Kings playoff game against the St. Louis Battlehawks.

After a standout collegiate career at Oklahoma State University where he made 39 of 44 field goals (88.6%), Brown transitioned to the NFL as an undrafted free agent, spending time with the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

The Louisville Kings retain the rights to Brown should he return to the UFL in the future.







United Football League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.