Orlando Storm DE Keshawn Banks Signs with Atlanta Falcons

Published on June 17, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm News Release







ORLANDO, FLA. - The Orlando Storm today announced that edge rusher Keshawn Banks (6-3, 251, San Diego State) has signed an NFL contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Banks joins the first wave of UFL players to earn an NFL opportunity during the UFL's 2026 offseason-signing period which officially opened on Monday, June 15. Additionally, Orlando Storm wide receiver Elijah Badger worked out with the Washington Commanders, while punter Jack Browning worked out for the Arizona Cardinals.

During the 2026 UFL season with Orlando, Banks emerged as one of the league's most productive pass rushers. In 10 regular-season games, he led the defensive unit in its inaugural season with the second most tackles for loss in the league (11.0), resulting in -52 yards for opposing teams, and also added a team-high 5.0 sacks for -42 yards. Banks finished the season recording 24 total tackles, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. His contribution helped power one of the league's top defenses and the Storm to a playoff appearance.

A native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Banks played collegiately at San Diego State University, where he earned multiple All-Mountain West honors and finished among the school's career leaders in tackles for loss. After entering the professional ranks as an undrafted free agent in 2023, he spent time with the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, and Arizona Cardinals organizations before joining the UFL in 2026.

The Orlando Storm retain the rights to Banks should he return to the UFL in the future.

Badger finished second in the UFL with a team-leading 588 yards receiving on 36 receptions adding 5 touchdowns. Browning finished the year with 28 punts for 1,362 yards for a 48.6 avg. and tied for a league leading 11 punts inside the 20 yard line. He also boomed a 68-yard punt, the longest in the UFL this season.







United Football League Stories from June 17, 2026

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