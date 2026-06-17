DC Defenders DE Devonnsha Maxwell Signs with Atlanta Falcons

Published on June 17, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The DC Defenders today announced that defensive end Devonnsha Maxwell (6-2, 284, Tennessee-Chattanooga) has signed an NFL contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Maxwell is among the first group of UFL players to earn NFL opportunities during the league's 2026 offseason signing period, which officially opened on Monday, June 15.

Maxwell appeared in all 10 regular season and 2 postseason games for the Defenders in 2026. He finished 10th in the UFL with 7.0 tackles for loss to go with 23 tackles, 4.0 sacks, and one safety in 10 regular-season contests.

Maxwell originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. After suffering an injury during training camp, he was released by the Bengals in August 2024. He signed with the Defenders in December 2024 and spent the past two seasons with the team.

The DC Defenders retain the rights to Maxwell should he return to the UFL in the future.







United Football League Stories from June 17, 2026

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