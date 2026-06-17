2026 UFL Award Show Honors League's Top Talent

Published on June 17, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - June 16, 2026 - In case you missed it, the UFL hosted its annual award show last Friday night ahead of the United Bowl. The league recognized its MVP, Coach of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Special Teams Player of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, and Sportsman of the Year.

2026 UFL MVP: Jack Plummer, Orlando Storm, QB

Plummer was the clear-cut choice for MVP of the 2026 UFL season. In his debut spring football season, Plummer showed exactly why he deserves another opportunity on an NFL roster.

Plummer led the UFL in passing yards (2,188) and completions (195), while throwing just one interception all season. He set a new UFL single-season record with a 17-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Plummer also displayed his ability to impact the game with his legs. In Week Eight, he broke free for a 71-yard rushing touchdown, the second-longest run by a player all season.

He led the Storm to an 8-2 regular season record and the No. 1 seed in the UFL Playoffs. Plummer accounted for a touchdown in every regular season game.

2026 Buddy Teevens UFL Coach of the Year: Anthony Becht, Orlando Storm

Following arguably the most impressive coaching performance of his career, Becht earned Buddy Teevens UFL Coach of the Year honors.

After spending three successful seasons in St. Louis, Becht took over the Orlando Storm and didn't miss a beat. He guided the expansion franchise to an 8-2 regular season record and the top seed in the playoffs.

The postseason appearance marked Becht's third consecutive trip to the UFL Playoffs. Along the way, he coached league MVP Jack Plummer and added another accomplishment to Orlando's historic inaugural season.

Becht's squad opened the season with four straight victories and closed the regular season the same way. He also secured his 30th career UFL victory, improving his overall record to 30-10.

Despite the wins and accolades, Becht said he's most proud of the player development his team achieved throughout the season.

Despite the numbers, Plummer credits those around him for helping make the season possible.

2026 UFL Offensive Player of the Year presented by Progressive: Hakeem Butler, St. Louis Battlehawks, WR

It only took nine games for Hakeem Butler to lead the league in receiving and earn Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Butler paced the UFL with 641 receiving yards and added three touchdowns. He also set a new UFL record by averaging 22.1 yards per reception, showcasing his game-breaking ability every time he touched the football.

His signature moment came in Week Four against rival DC, when he took a screen pass 75 yards to the house.

This marks the second time Butler has won the award after first earning the honor in 2024. Following the season, Butler signed with the Denver Broncos.

2026 UFL Defensive Player of the Year presented by NOBULL: Cam Gill, Louisville Kings, DE

Gill quickly emerged as the premier pass rusher in the UFL and capped off his debut season with a record-breaking campaign.

The former Super Bowl champion recorded a league-record 10 sacks in 10 games and became the centerpiece of one of the league's most disruptive defenses.

Gill also led the UFL with 12 tackles for loss and consistently made game-changing plays in the backfield throughout the season.

Gill made it clear that his focus was on bringing a championship to the city of Louisville. After accomplishing that goal, he now hopes his record-breaking season will earn him another opportunity in the NFL.

2026 UFL Special Teams Player of the Year presented by Dynasty Financial Partners: Tanner Brown, Louisville Kings, K

Brown rewrote the UFL record book during his first season in the league.

The Louisville kicker set a new single-season record with 25 made field goals on 28 attempts. He also connected on a 60-yard field goal during the regular season, cashing in on the league's new four-point field goal rule.

His most memorable performance came during Louisville's playoff victory over St. Louis. Brown drilled two 60-yard four-point field goals, becoming the first kicker in professional football history to convert multiple field goals of 60 yards or longer in a single game.

Following the season, Brown signed with the New Orleans Saints.

2026 UFL Assistant Coach of the Year: Corey Chamblin, St. Louis Battlehawks

In his first season with St. Louis, Chamblin earned Assistant Coach of the Year honors.

Chamblin led the UFL's top defense, helping the Battlehawks finish first in total defense and rushing defense while recording a franchise-record 31 sacks.

The unit also ranked second in passing defense and scoring defense, allowing just 19.6 points per game.

Chamblin's defense played a major role in St. Louis securing the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and finishing the regular season with a 6-4 record.

2026 UFL Sportsman of the Year: Cornell Powell, DC Defenders, WR

DC receiver Cornell Powell was named the 2026 UFL Sportsman of the Year.

The award recognizes the player who best exemplifies character, leadership, and service beyond the field of play. The recipient demonstrates a commitment to community engagement, leadership among teammates, and professionalism while serving as a positive representative of the league.

Giving back has been a priority for Powell since he was 15 years old. In 2021, he launched The Powell Project, a foundation dedicated to improving his hometown of Greenville, North Carolina through youth empowerment, support for underserved families, and awareness initiatives focused on breast cancer research and autism awareness.

Between the lines, Powell was one of the UFL's top receivers, leading DC with 34 receptions for 491 yards.

Beyond them, he embodied everything the Sportsman of the Year Award represents.







United Football League Stories from June 17, 2026

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