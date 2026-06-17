Houston Gamblers Quarterback Hunter Dekkers and Wide Receiver Jalen Cropper Sign with New Orleans Saints

Published on June 17, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Gamblers today announced that quarterback Hunter Dekkers and wide receiver Jalen Cropper have signed NFL contracts with the New Orleans Saints. Dekkers and Cropper join a growing list of UFL players to sign NFL contracts, since UFL's 2026 offseason signing period which officially opened on Monday, June 15

Hunter Dekkers (6-1, 210, Iowa Western)

Dekkers, who was selected by the Houston Gamblers in the January 2026 UFL Draft, earned the starting quarterback role entering the season and showcased his versatility. Despite battling injuries, in five games played he completed 69-of-112 passes for 749 yards and 3 touchdowns, posting a 123.05 passer efficiency rating. He also added 74 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 13 carries.

A Hawarden, Iowa native, Dekkers began his professional career as an undrafted free agent, when he signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2025. After being waived, he re-signed and was moved to the practice squad, and later signed a futures contract in the offseason. Dekkers played collegiately at Iowa State (2020-2022) and Iowa Western Community College leading the team to the national title game.

Jalen Cropper (5-11, 169, Fresno State)

Cropper signed with the Gamblers on February 11, 2026, to join their receiving core and return team. In seven games played, he finished fourth on the team with 22 receptions for 291 yards. His highlight game came in Week 9, when he became the only Gambler to record a 100-yard receiving game, after catching 4 passes for 103 yards, including a long of 44 yards. As a return specialist, Cropper finished the year with 5 kick returns for 213 yards, including an explosive 93-yard touchdown return, which occurred during week one of the season.

Before joining the UFL, Cropper spent time with the Dallas Cowboys after signing as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He progressed from the practice squad to the active roster in 2025, earning an opportunity in Dallas following the success of former spring football standout KaVontae Turpin. Cropper appeared in three NFL games, recording two kickoff returns for 38 yards and three punt returns for 27 yards. Collegiately, Cropper spent four seasons at Fresno State where he earned first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2022 after logging 83 catches for 1,086 yards.

The Houston Gamblers retain the rights to Deckers and Cropper should they return to the UFL in the future.







United Football League Stories from June 17, 2026

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