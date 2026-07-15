Houston Gamblers 2026 Season in Review

Published on July 15, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Gamblers delivered an exciting and competitive 2026 season, showcasing elite talent across all three phases while continuing to strengthen their position as one of the UFL's most dynamic teams. Under Head Coach Kevin Sumlin, Houston remained competitive throughout the year behind explosive playmakers, disruptive defense, and standout special teams production.

By the Numbers

DB Major Burns led the UFL with 4 interceptions

WR Lawrence Keys III finished 2nd in the UFL in all-purpose yards

WR Lawrence Keys III ranked 3rd in kick return yards

QB Hunter Dekkers ranked among league leaders in completion percentage and passer efficiency (61.6%)

K John Hoyland finished among UFL leaders in field goals made with 18

Multiple Gamblers earned NFL opportunities following the season

Defensive Excellence

Houston's defense was anchored by one of the UFL's premier defensive playmakers in Major Burns. Burns appeared in nine games and recorded 47 tackles, four interceptions, eight pass breakups, and 5.0 tackles for loss, while leading the league in interceptions. His elite production earned him All-UFL honors and solidified his status as one of spring football's top defensive backs.

The Gamblers' defense emerged as one of the UFL's most disruptive units in 2026, ranking among the league's best in several key defensive categories. Houston finished No. 2 in the UFL in tackles for loss with 57, led by Malik Fisher, whose 11 tackles for loss ranked third in the league. The secondary was anchored by Major Burns, who led the UFL with four interceptions, as the Gamblers consistently generated pressure, forced turnovers, and delivered momentum-changing plays throughout the season.

Offensive Growth

Houston's offense showed growth and resilience throughout the season, with multiple quarterbacks contributing at different points of the year.

Rookie quarterback Hunter Dekkers, selected in the January UFL Draft, earned the starting job entering the season and quickly made an impact. In five games, Dekkers completed 69 of 112 passes for 749 yards with five touchdowns, posting a 123.05 passer efficiency rating, while also adding 74 rushing yards. His ability to create both through the air and on the ground provided an immediate spark for the Gamblers offense.

Dynamic Playmakers

There were few players in the league more dangerous with the ball in their hands than Lawrence Keys III. Keys finished the season ranked second in the league in all-purpose yards and third in kick return yards, establishing himself as one of Houston's most explosive weapons. As a receiver, Keys recorded 30 receptions for 414 yards and two touchdowns, while adding standout production in the return game, including a season-long 64-yard kick return against Orlando in Week Seven.

Houston also received strong contributions from several offensive weapons:

Justin Hall finished with 31 receptions for 319 yards and one touchdown

Jontre Kirklin added 23 receptions for 377 yards and two touchdowns

Jalen Cropper contributed as both a receiver and return specialist, completing the season with 22 receptions for 291 on the receiving end, and compiling 213 yards in kick returns.

Together, the group gave Houston multiple playmakers capable of changing games.

Special Teams Strength

Special teams remained a major strength for Houston throughout the 2026 season, consistently giving the Gamblers an edge in field position and scoring opportunities. Lawrence Keys III emerged as one of the UFL's most dangerous return specialists, ranking among the league leaders in both all-purpose and kick return yards, while kicker John Hoyland delivered one of the league's top kicking performances, converting 18-of-22 field goals with a season-long of 59 yards and totaling 67 points. Hoyland also converted 14-of-17 point-after attempts, as Houston's explosive return game and reliable kicking unit played a pivotal role in generating momentum all season.

UFL Accolades

The Houston Gamblers earned league-wide recognition during the 2026 UFL season, with standout performances across the offensive line, secondary, and special teams. Houston had six players receive All-UFL honors, highlighting the depth and talent across the roster.

All-UFL Honors

Tackle: Yasir Durant

Guard: Gareth Warren

Cornerback: Kary Vincent Jr.

Safety: Major Burns

Long Snapper: Marco Ortiz

Kick Returner: Lawrence Keys III

UFL to NFL Transactions

Following the 2026 UFL season, seven Houston Gamblers earned NFL opportunities, further reinforcing the league's role as a pipeline to the next level. The group featured standout contributors from the secondary, offense, offensive line, and special teams.

Key NFL Signings

Major Burns - Miami Dolphins

Ameer Speed - Dallas Cowboys

Jalen Cropper - New Orleans Saints

Hunter Dekkers - New Orleans Saints

Kaden Davis - Chicago Bears

Gottlieb Ayedze - Miami Dolphins

Lawrence Keys III - Detroit Lions

Community Impact

The Gamblers remained deeply committed to the Houston community throughout the season. Players, coaches, and staff participated in numerous outreach initiatives, including visits with schools, first responders, healthcare workers, veterans, and local organizations across the city.

Houston also proudly participated in the league's Hats Off To Heroes initiative, honoring military members and veterans throughout the season.

Fan Experience

The 2026 season brought tremendous energy to Houston, highlighted by the debut of ACE the Armadillo, who quickly became a fan favorite. From the "ALL IN ON H-TOWN" home opener to Kids Day and special promotional nights, the Gamblers delivered memorable experiences for fans throughout the season.

Looking Ahead

The 2026 season marked another important step forward for the Houston Gamblers. With elite individual performances, explosive special teams play, and continued growth across the roster, Houston built a strong foundation for future success.







United Football League Stories from July 15, 2026

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