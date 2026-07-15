Dallas Renegades 2026 Season in Review

Published on July 15, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The Dallas Renegades put together a strong 2026 campaign behind one of the UFL's most productive passing attacks, impactful playmakers on offense, and consistent contributions on special teams. Throughout the season, Dallas featured several standout performers who ranked among the league's best in key statistical categories.

By the Numbers

QB Austin Reed finished 2nd in passing yards and passing touchdowns

WR Tyler Vaughns finished Top five in receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns

CB Ajene Harris ranked 2nd in kick returns

P Brendan Hall ranked 1st in punting average

Renegade Raid

The Dallas Renegades featured one of the UFL's most explosive offenses in 2026, powered by an elite passing attack and balanced offensive production. Quarterback Austin Reed established himself as one of the league's premier signal-callers, finishing second in the UFL in passing yards (1,761), completions (159), and attempts (283), while leading the league with 18 passing touchdowns. Reed opened the season with a statement performance against Houston, and was named UFL Week One Player of the Week, completing 26-of-40 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns, setting season highs in passing yards, completions, and attempts.

Reed's success was fueled by one of the league's deepest receiving corps. Tyler Vaughns emerged as the Renegades' premier playmaker, leading the UFL with six receiving touchdowns while finishing fourth in both receiving yards (493) and receptions (38). His outstanding season earned him All-UFL honors as the league's top wide receiver. Vaughns' signature performance came against St. Louis, when he recorded 11 catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns, showcasing the big-play ability that made him one of the UFL's most dangerous offensive threats.

Dallas also received valuable contributions throughout the offense. Ellis Merriweather led the backfield with 22 receptions while adding production as both a runner and receiver, and Emmanuel Butler proved to be one of the league's most efficient red-zone targets, catching five touchdown passes on just 11 receptions. Tight end Curtis Hodges, veteran Greg Ward Jr., and rookie Drake Stoops all played key roles in one of the UFL's most balanced passing attacks.

The addition of running back Dae Dae Hunter after Week 1 gave Dallas another explosive option on offense. Hunter averaged 5.0 yards per carry, rushed for 253 yards, and recorded a season-long 50-yard run during his breakout performance against St. Louis.

As a team, the Renegades controlled games by sustaining drives and dictating tempo. Dallas finished third in the UFL in time of possession (276:30) and ranked third in total offensive touchdowns with 27, reflecting an offense capable of producing explosive plays while controlling the clock.

Outlaw Defense

The Renegades' defense built its identity around physical play, opportunistic takeaways, and one of the league's most productive secondaries. Linebacker J.T. Tyler led Dallas with 56 tackles, while Donald Payne (51) and Qwynnterrio Cole (50) anchored a defense that consistently flew to the football.

The secondary was headlined by Shaun Wade, who established himself as one of the UFL's premier defensive backs. Wade finished first in the league in total passes defended (12), second in pass breakups (9), and tied for third in interceptions (3). His ball-hawking ability helped Dallas rank among the league leaders in takeaways and gave opposing quarterbacks little room for error.

Dallas consistently created extra possessions for its offense, finishing with 11 takeaways, the fifth-most in the UFL, while posting a +3 turnover margin. The Renegades also excelled on money downs, holding opponents to just 39 conversions on 97 third-down attempts, showcasing the defense's ability to get off the field in critical situations.

From the front seven to the secondary, the Renegades' defense proved to be one of the league's most opportunistic units, using physicality, disciplined coverage, and timely takeaways to keep Dallas competitive throughout the 2026 season.

Special Teams

Dallas received strong production on special teams throughout the year, with several players making significant contributions in both the kicking and return game.

Ajene Harris ranked second among the UFL leaders in kick returns, recording a total of 520 yards, for an average of 26 yards per game. His performance throughout the season consistently provided favorable field position, adding explosiveness in the return game completing the season.

Punter Brendan Hall also ranked among the league's top punters, helping Dallas win the field-position battle throughout the season. Hall's longest punt of the season came on May 29, against the St. Louis Battlehawks, kicking a 63-yard punt, that helped the Renegades lock in a win and give the team their fourth win of the season.

UFL Accolades - Dallas Renegades (2026 Season)

The Dallas Renegades earned league recognition during the 2026 UFL season, highlighted by standout performances on offense.

All-UFL Honors

Wide Receiver: Tyler Vaughns

Vaughns earned recognition as the league's top wide receiver after a standout season in which he established himself as one of the UFL's most productive offensive players.

UFL to NFL Transactions

Following the 2026 UFL season, multiple Dallas Renegades players earned NFL opportunities, continuing the organization's success in developing talent for the next level. Key NFL Signings

Denzel Mims - Wide Receiver - Dallas Cowboys

Shaun Wade - Defensive Back - Philadelphia Eagles

These signings highlight the talent within the Renegades roster and reinforce the UFL's continued pathway to the NFL.

Community Impact

The Dallas Renegades continued to make a meaningful impact throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth community during the 2026 season. Players, coaches, and staff participated in community outreach events, including youth football clinics, school visits, charitable initiatives, and appearances supporting local organizations. The Renegades also proudly participated in the UFL's Hats Off to Heroes initiative, by hosting their final home game of the season inside the largest military base in Texas (Fort Hood), recognizing and honoring active-duty military members and veterans for their service and sacrifice.

Fan Experience

The Renegades welcomed their new home in Frisco, Texas - Toyota Stadium, delivering exciting game-day atmospheres throughout the 2026 season. The new place gave fans memorable experiences both on and off the field. From theme nights and family-friendly promotions to interactive fan experiences and community celebrations, Dallas continued to strengthen its connection with Renegades fans, and welcomed new fans, while showcasing one of the UFL's most dynamic on-field products.

Riding Into 2027

The 2026 season marked another step forward for the Dallas Renegades, highlighted by one of the UFL's top passing offenses, league-leading individual performances, and continued success in developing NFL-caliber talent. With Tyler Vaughns earning UFL honors as the league's top wide receiver, Austin Reed emerging as one of the UFL's premier quarterbacks, and multiple players advancing to NFL opportunities, the Renegades built a strong foundation for the future. As the organization looks ahead to 2027, Dallas remains committed to building on this momentum while continuing to deliver an exciting brand of football for its fans and community.







United Football League Stories from July 15, 2026

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