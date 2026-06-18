Houston Gamblers Tackle Gottlieb Ayedze Signs with Miami Dolphins

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Gamblers today announced that tackle Gottlieb Ayedze (6-4, 309, Maryland) has signed an NFL contract with the Miami Dolphins. He joins Gamblers teammate S Major Burns in Miami, who also signed with the Dolphins earlier this week, as well as WR Jalen Cropper (Saints), WR Kaden Davis (Bears), QB Hunter Dekkers (Saints), and CB Ameer Speed (Cowboys) as a growing group of UFL players to earn a NFL contract since the UFL's 2026 offseason signing period opened on Monday, June 15.

Ayedze provided a physical presence along the Houston Gamblers offensive line throughout the 2026 season, anchoring a unit that finished in the top half of the league in a number of offensive categories. The Gamblers finished third in total rushing yards (128.0), second in rushing yards per attempt (4.9) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (12). Ayedze also helped the team second in tackles for loss and fourth in sacks allowed on the year.

A Germantown, Maryland resident, Ayedze played collegiately at Frostburg State (2019-2022) and Maryland (2023). He began his professional career as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 before joining the United Football League later that year as a draft selection by the DC Defenders. In 2025 he was signed to the Las Vegas Raiders and remained on the practice squad, before returning to the Defenders in the UFL, and then traded to the Gamblers on March 13, 2026.

The Houston Gamblers retain the rights to Ayedze should he return to the UFL in the future.







United Football League Stories from June 18, 2026

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