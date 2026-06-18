NFL Teams Quickly Turn to UFL Talent Following 2026 Season

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Since the conclusion of the 2026 UFL season last Saturday, multiple league standouts have already landed NFL opportunities. NFL clubs have noticed the immense talent the UFL possesses and have wasted little time securing top spring football talent.

Each player signed will compete for a roster spot this summer.

Antwane Wells, Columbus Aviators, WR

Wells signed with the Atlanta Falcons. The versatile playmaker was a standout for the Aviators and made an impact in multiple phases.

Wells finished with 25 receptions for 237 yards while also leading the UFL with 12.8 yards per punt return and forcing a fumble on special teams.

Wells' second shot in the NFL has officially arrived.

Chris Glaser, Columbus Aviators, G

Glaser signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Despite being listed as a guard, Glaser displayed the ability to play across the offensive line.

Glaser helped the Aviators average 130.8 rushing yards per game and score 13 rushing touchdowns, both ranking second in the UFL.

This marks Glaser's fifth NFL team since 2022.

Tony Fields II, Columbus Aviators, LB

Fields signed with the Chicago Bears. The All-UFL linebacker started all 10 games this season.

Fields finished second in the league with 78 total tackles while adding 40 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, and a sack.

Following an All-UFL campaign, Fields is back in the NFL and will compete for a 53-man roster spot this summer.

Tay Martin, Columbus Aviators, WR

Martin signed with the Detroit Lions. The elusive receiver enjoyed a standout season with 42 receptions for 483 yards, ranking seventh in the UFL.

Martin also made an impact on special teams, recording four tackles. He is back in an NFL camp and will battle throughout the summer for a final roster spot.

Jacoby Windmon, Columbus Aviators, DE

Windmon signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He joined the Aviators late but quickly made a strong impact on Columbus' pass rush.

In just three games, Windmon recorded 3.5 sacks, eight tackles, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

This marks Windmon's third stint with the Steelers as he looks to make the most of another NFL opportunity.

Denzel Mims, Dallas Renegades, WR

Mims signed with the Dallas Cowboys. The former NFL second-round pick gets another opportunity in the league and will remain in Dallas after his spring stint with the Renegades.

Mims appeared in five games and recorded six receptions for 55 yards.

He is back in the NFL for the first time since 2024.

Shaun Wade, Dallas Renegades, CB

Wade signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. He posted an impressive spring campaign and finished tied for second in the UFL with three interceptions while adding eight passes defended.

Wade was a key piece of Dallas' secondary. Now 27 years old, the former NFL draft pick heads to Philadelphia with another opportunity to earn a roster spot.

Deveonsha Maxwell, DC Defenders, DT

Maxwell signed with the Atlanta Falcons. He appeared in all 10 regular-season games for the Defenders and finished with seven tackles for loss and four sacks.

Maxwell even recorded a safety and played a vital role in DC's elite pass rush.

Erik Ezukanma, DC Defenders, WR

Ezukanma signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. He quickly emerged as one of the most versatile weapons in the UFL.

Ezukanma totaled 15 receptions for 227 yards, 79 rushing yards, 459 kick return yards, nine coverage-team tackles, and a fumble recovery.

Philadelphia is getting an all-around playmaker.

Major Burns, Houston Gamblers, CB

Burns signed with the Miami Dolphins. He was a vital piece of Houston's defense and earned All-UFL honors.

The 24-year-old played in nine regular-season games and led the league with four interceptions.

Following a tremendous spring campaign as one of the UFL's top corners, Burns has reopened the door to the NFL.

Jalen Cropper, Houston Gamblers, WR

Cropper signed with the New Orleans Saints. He quickly displayed his explosiveness with a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown in Week 1.

He also recorded Houston's lone 100-yard receiving performance of the season.

Cropper provides value in multiple phases and will make the move to New Orleans alongside teammate Hunter Dekkers.

Kaden Davis, Houston Gambers, WR

Davis signed with the Chicago Bears. He joined the Gamblers in Week 6 and appeared in the final five games of the season.

Davis made his biggest impact on special teams, ranking second on the team with 275 return yards on 10 attempts. He also added four special teams tackles and 32 receiving yards.

Gottlieb Ayedze, Houston Gamblers, T

Ayedze signed with the Miami Dolphins. He showcased his physicality and movement skills during his debut spring season.

Ayedze helped the Gamblers average 128 rushing yards per game (third), 4.9 yards per carry (second), and score 12 rushing touchdowns (fourth).

He now returns to the NFL and joins teammate Major Burns in Miami.

Ameer Speed, Houston Gamblers, DB

Speed signed with the Dallas Cowboys and will remain in the Lone Star State.

After joining the Gamblers in Week 6, he immediately made his presence felt. In just five games, Speed recorded 20 total tackles and led Houston in tackles in three of his five appearances.

The former NFL draft pick now has another opportunity at the next level.

Hunter Dekkers, Houston Gamblers, QB

Despite a spring season riddled with injuries, Dekkers re-signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Dekkers appeared in five games and finished with 749 passing yards, five total touchdowns, and a 123.05 passer efficiency rating.

He now returns to New Orleans with another NFL opportunity.

Ian Wheeler, Louisville Kings, RB

United Bowl MVP Ian Wheeler signed with the Buffalo Bills.

Wheeler was a star throughout the season and shined brightest in the postseason. He rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns during the playoffs, including the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the United Bowl.

Wheeler finished the regular season with 370 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He possesses game-breaking speed and now looks to translate that success back to the NFL.

Tarik Black, Louisville Kings, WR

Black signed with the Detroit Lions. He helped lead the Kings to a United Bowl championship in the franchise's inaugural season.

Black finished the year with 27 receptions, 388 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in nine games.

He added four receptions for 71 yards in the United Bowl, capping an excellent spring campaign.

Lucky Jackson, Louisville Kings, WR

Jackson also signed with the Detroit Lions. Despite Louisville's loaded receiving room, Jackson found a way to stand out.

He led the Kings with 32 receptions for 392 yards while also contributing on special teams with nine punt returns for 107 yards.

Jackson added six receptions for 48 yards in the United Bowl.

Tanner Brown, Louisville Kings, K

Brown more than earned an opportunity with the New Orleans Saints.

The UFL Special Teams Player of the Year and All-UFL specialist rewrote the record books during his debut season, setting a new single-season mark with 25 field goals made.

His defining moment came during the postseason when he drilled two field goals from 60-plus yards, becoming the first kicker in American football history to accomplish the feat in a single game.

Brown now has the opportunity of a lifetime to kick in the Caesars Superdome if he earns a spot on the Saints' 53-man roster.

Hakeem Butler, St. Louis Battlehawks, WR

The UFL Offensive Player of the Year, Hakeem Butler signed with the Denver Broncos.

Butler became the first two-time Offensive Player of the Year after leading the league with 641 receiving yards in just nine games.

A walking highlight reel, Butler also set a new UFL record with 22.1 yards per reception. The 6-foot-5, 242-pound receiver who ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash now has another opportunity to prove himself in the NFL.

Sean Fresch, St. Battlehawks, CB

The Denver Broncos dipped back into the St. Louis Battlehawks pipeline and signed Sean Fresch.

Fresch earned All-UFL honors as a punt returner after recording a league-best 333 punt return yards, a Battlehawks franchise record.

He also contributed defensively, finishing with 33 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, and four passes defended.

Keshawn Banks, Orlando Storm, DE

Banks signed with the Atlanta Falcons. He was a force on the league's top scoring defense.

Banks recorded 11 tackles for loss, ranking second in the UFL. He also totaled five sacks, 24 tackles, two passes defended, and a forced and recovered fumble.

His relentless ability to disrupt both the run and pass makes him an intriguing option for Atlanta this summer.

With NFL training camps set to begin next month, these UFL standouts will look to turn strong spring performances into roster spots this fall. More signings are expected in the coming weeks as NFL teams continue evaluating talent from across the UFL.

While 22 players have already signed NFL contracts, several others have earned workouts and remain in the mix for opportunities as teams prepare for training camp.







United Football League Stories from June 18, 2026

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