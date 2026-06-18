Houston Gamblers Cornerback Ameer Speed Signs with Dallas Cowboys

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Gamblers today announced that cornerback Ameer Speed (6-3, 209, Michigan State) has signed an NFL contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Speed joins a growing list of UFL players to sign NFL contracts, since UFL's 2026 offseason signing period opened on Monday, June 15, including teammates S Major Burns (Dolphins), WR Jalen Cropper (Saints), WR Kaden Davis (Bears), and QB Hunter Dekkers (Saints). Additionally, defensive end Jah Joyner has been invited for a workout with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Speed joined the Gamblers during week six of the 2026 season and made an immediate impact. In five games played, he contributed 20 tackles (14 solo), leading the team in tackles for three of the five games played. He also added 2 passes defensed.

A native of Jacksonville, Florida, he spent five seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, where he was a key contributor to their 2021 CFP National Championship team, before concluding his collegiate career as a starter for the Michigan State Spartans. Selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound cornerback has gained valuable professional experience across 17 NFL games with the Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, alongside stints with the Bears, Browns, and Texans.

The Houston Gamblers retain the rights to Speed should he return to the UFL in the future.

Joyner played in 10 games for the Gamblers recording 31 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defensed.







United Football League Stories from June 18, 2026

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